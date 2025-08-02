CM Yogi forms ‘Team-11’ to lead flood relief ops in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted an 11-member ministerial team (Team-11) to oversee flood relief operations across 12 affected districts and warned the officials that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated as he stressed the need for sensitivity, speed and transparency, said a state government’s press release. The 11-member ministerial team (Team-11) will monitor flood relief in the affected UP districts. (HT file)

According to it, the flood-affected districts and ministers in-charge include Prayagraj—Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Jalaun—Swatantra Dev Singh and Sanjay Gangwar, Auraiya— Swatantra Dev Singh and Pratibha Shukla, Hamirpur—Ramkesh Nishad, Agra—Jaiveer Singh, Mirzapur—Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Varanasi—Suresh Khanna, Kanpur Dehat—Sanjay Nishad, Ballia—Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Banda—Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Etawah—Dharamveer Prajapati and Fatehpur—Ajit Pal.

The CM said the state government is fully committed to ensuring safety, food, shelter and healthcare of every citizen affected by the floods. He directed all the ministers in charge to immediately visit their assigned districts, inspect relief camps and directly engage with affected families. Yogi asked senior officials—including DMs, SPs, and CMOs—to stay on the ground and ensure 24x7 monitoring.

He asked for round-the-clock surveillance of embankments, swift drainage from waterlogged areas and comprehensive arrangements for food, medicine, sanitation besides the needs of women and children in relief camps.

The CM said the supply of relief materials and food packets must be timely and of high quality. Yogi directed that the farmers affected by crop loss, land erosion or household damage due to floods should receive assistance within 24 hours.

He said livestock safety is top priority and asked officials to relocate animals from waterlogged villages to safer areas and ensure proper fodder and veterinary care. Yogi also reviewed disaster management preparations and said early warning alerts should be issued by the relief commissioner and be promptly communicated to the public in the affected districts.

The CM asked officials to expedite transparent crop loss surveys and ensure swift compensation through revenue and panchayati raj departments. He said NDRF, SDRF and PAC flood units should be effectively deployed for relief operations.

He said ensuring zero loss of life during floods is the state’s top priority and directed all departments—administration, police, health, urban and rural bodies—to work in close coordination.