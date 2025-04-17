CM Yogi meets 125 at Janata Darshan, gifts smart sticks to divyangs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met 125 applicants during a ‘Janata Darshan’ held at his official residence in Lucknow, issuing on-the-spot instructions to officials for swift redressal of their concerns. The CM handed over electronic charging walking sticks to two differently-abled youths, Rajesh and Chandrashekhar, who had travelled from Chandauli seeking help. (Sourced)

In a notable gesture during the event, the CM handed over electronic charging walking sticks to two differently-abled youths, Rajesh and Chandrashekhar, who had travelled from Chandauli seeking help. CM Yogi also interacted warmly with children accompanying their parents—holding them in his lap, feeding them, and distributing chocolates.

Grievances raised by the attendees ranged from police complaints and revenue issues to requests for medical aid, pension disbursement, and infrastructure needs such as road construction. Departmental heads were directed to act promptly upon receiving applications.

“Our objective is to bring a smile to every victim’s face by ensuring timely redressal of their problems,” the CM said.

He instructed officials to be present in their offices by 10 am and attend to public complaints without delay. CM Yogi stressed that local-level issues must be addressed at the district level, and only matters needing higher intervention should be escalated to the state government.

He directed the director general of police to take immediate action on law and order complaints, while referring revenue-related cases to the chairman of the Revenue Board.

The session was attended by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary to CM SP Goyal, principal secretary (Home/CM) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar, Revenue Board chairman Anil Kumar, and other senior officials.