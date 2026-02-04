CNS visits IIT Kanpur: Adm Tripathi urges start-ups to continue pushing boundaries

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi visited the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) campus on Tuesday to engage with the institute’s thriving ecosystem of deep-tech innovation, research, and defence-related technology development. CNS Adm Dinesh Kumar Tripathi during his visit to IIT Kanpur on Tuesday (HT Photo)

A spokesperson of Indian Navy in its X handle wrote: “Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, was briefed on the institution’s robust incubation, innovation and acceleration framework to promote selfreliance in the defence sector.

“Adm Tripathi’s interaction with the leadership at IIT-K focused on exploring avenues to strengthen institutional collaboration, aimed at aligning cutting-edge academic research with the #IndianNavy’s operational requirements.”

Measures to facilitate an effective transition of technology from laboratories to the fleet were deliberated.

Highlighting the Navy’s focus on developing indigenous, innovative technologies, the CNS reaffirmed the Indian Navy’s commitment to leveraging India’s academic and innovation ecosystem.

The CNS was introduced to select deep-tech start-ups in defence and allied domains, showcasing indigenous solutions in advanced materials, autonomy, sensing, cyberresilience, and dual use technologies - reinforcing momentum towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Welcoming the CNS, prof Braj Bhushan, deputy director, IIT Kanpur, said: “It is a privilege for IIT Kanpur to host Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and showcase the institute’s growing contributions to deep-tech innovation and defence-oriented research. His visit reaffirms the importance of strong collaboration between academia, start-ups, and the armed forces in building indigenous, mission-critical technologies. We remain committed to advancing research, innovation, and entrepreneurship that strengthen India’s strategic and technological self-reliance.”

Adm Tripathi then visited the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), where he was joined by Anurag Singh, chief investment officer, SIIC, and Piyush Mishra, chief operating officer and CFO, SIIC, alongside the SIIC leadership team.

Prof Deepu Philip presented a comprehensive overview of IIT Kanpur’s incubation, innovation, and start-up acceleration framework.

“At SIIC, our mission is to transform bold ideas into deployable technologies that strengthen India’s strategic readiness. Admiral Tripathi’s interaction with our innovators is an invaluable encouragement for startups developing solutions that can directly serve the nation’s defence ecosystem,” Philip said.

As part of the visit, SIIC curated a showcase featuring 15 high-impact deep-tech start-ups operating in defence and allied sectors, including autonomous systems, cybersecurity, materials engineering, drones, and advanced manufacturing.

Adm Tripathi interacted closely with all participating start-ups, gaining insights into their cutting-edge innovations. He expressed appreciation for the quality and depth of technological development emerging from IIT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem.

Encouraging the innovators, Adm Tripathi said, “The spirit of innovation demonstrated here is truly inspiring. Technologies born in institutions like IIT Kanpur are vital for shaping a secure and self-reliant future for our nation. I urge these start-ups to continue pushing boundaries and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where India stands at the forefront of global technological leadership.”

Following the start-up showcase, the CNS proceeded to visit the C3i Hub, IIT Kanpur’s specialised cybersecurity research centre, where he reviewed ongoing initiatives in critical infrastructure and cyber defence. He also visited the Technopark@IITK, which supports industry–academia collaboration and technology commercialisation.