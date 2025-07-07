CO, SDM should give foot massage to kanwariyas, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the ‘lack’ of facilities for ‘kanwariyas’. The former CM alleged that the government had failed to provide proper facilities to the kanwariyas, and that was why it was busy issuing QR codes. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

The SP chief, while speaking to the press in Gomti Nagar of Lucknow on Sunday, said, “Barcodes, QR codes and AI technology are all a diversion because this government could not build a proper corridor for kanwariyas with facilities for their rest and food. I would like to ask the government to deploy a commissioner, DM and SP for the Sewa of the kanwariyas, while CO and SDM should be deployed for foot massaging of kanwariyas. If officers like CO and SDM give foot massages to kanwariyas, it will earn them some ‘punya’... The CM is issuing QR codes. Along with it, he should also issue a government order stating that DMs and SPs will take care of the food and health facilities while COs and SDMs will give foot massages to the kanwariyas.”

The Kannauj MP, while attacking the state government on the issue of health facilities in the state, said, “There are no professors, technicians as per the benchmark in any of the medical colleges in the state. That is why people are running to private hospitals.”

On the issue of the election of a new state president in UP BJP, Akhilesh said, “Changes in the organisation will not let the anger in public go down. The BJP had made false promises and none of them were completed. There is infighting in the BJP to select its new state chief. I heard they have hired a company to assess and decide where to send their DCM and OCM,”