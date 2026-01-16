Codeine Syrup Nexus: ED likely to attach sacked constable’s bungalow in Lucknow

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to initiate proceedings to attach a high-value bungalow owned by the family of sacked constable Alok Pratap Singh, who is accused of alleged involvement in the illegal diversion and trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups, officials said on Thursday. High-value bungalow of sacked constable in Swastik City area of Lucknow (File photo)

The move follows the questioning of Singh’s wife at their residence in the Swastik City area of Lucknow. According to officials, she allegedly failed to give satisfactory details about the source of funds used to construct the multi-crore property, which is registered in her name. Investigators found that no bank loan was taken for the construction, raising questions over the origin of the money.

ED officials also questioned other family members regarding movable and immovable assets. Sources said none could convincingly explain the acquisition of assets allegedly disproportionate to Singh’s known sources of income. The agency is preparing for further questioning as part of its ongoing probe.

The bungalow came under scrutiny soon after Singh’s arrest by the Special Task Force (STF) in the codeine syrup trafficking racket, as officials suspected it to be disproportionate to his official earnings. Investigations revealed that he, along with alleged kingpin Shubham Jaiswal and another accused Amit Singh alias Tata, earned crores of rupees by illegally diverting and supplying codeine-based cough syrups, which are often misused as narcotics.

The ED is examining whether proceeds from the alleged illegal trade were used to fund the property. If established, the bungalow may be provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the agency recorded Singh’s statement in jail, where he reportedly stated that the property belonged to his wife. This led to her summons and questioning, during which documents were examined for several hours.