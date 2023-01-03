Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Cold wave: Lucknow schools closed from Jan 4 to 7

Cold wave: Lucknow schools closed from Jan 4 to 7

lucknow news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The winter vacation in government primary and upper primary schools will continue till January 14, said district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar

A passenger waits for a train on a cold and foggy morning in Lucknow. (P File Photo)
A passenger waits for a train on a cold and foggy morning in Lucknow. (P File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW All government, aided and private schools up to Class 12 will remain closed in the urban and rural areas of Lucknow district from January 4 to 7 in view of the cold wave warning issued by the Meteorological department on Monday.

This order will also apply to Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools. It will be applicable for all students, teachers and non-teaching staff (except emergency services). District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar asked officers to ensure strict compliance of the said order.

However, the winter vacation in government primary and upper primary schools will continue till January 14, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out