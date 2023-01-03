Cold wave: Lucknow schools closed from Jan 4 to 7

LUCKNOW All government, aided and private schools up to Class 12 will remain closed in the urban and rural areas of Lucknow district from January 4 to 7 in view of the cold wave warning issued by the Meteorological department on Monday.

This order will also apply to Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools. It will be applicable for all students, teachers and non-teaching staff (except emergency services). District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar asked officers to ensure strict compliance of the said order.

However, the winter vacation in government primary and upper primary schools will continue till January 14, he said.