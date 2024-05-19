Come on Lucknow, make your vote count

With polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled for May 20 in the state capital, team HT City take stock of events being held at various locations including institutions, corporate houses and other places. The events saw educators, social media influencers, officers urging people to exercise their right to vote. Election in Lucknow

‘Each vote counts’

Lucknowites visiting Emerald Mall on Saturday were in for a surprise with HT Spotlight-Election 2024 finale event under voter awareness programme. With a series of fun events followed by prizes the city folks pledged to cast their votes on the polling day. Earlier, a set of city-based influencers attended the event HT Spotlight-Election 2024, along with the DM. Content creators like Adya Srivastava, Saubhagya Dixit, Saquib Khan and others who have millions of followers, jointly urged all to vote and not take it as a holiday.

At another session of Spotlight at Hindustan Times office, LDA vice chairman Indramani Tripathi and municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh called upon RWAs to make useful contributions in increasing voter turnout.

YouTuber UK7 Rider Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya, moto-vlogger was invited by DM Surya Pal Gangwar as brand ambassador for the SVEEP the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter awareness. The event was held at KD Singh Babu stadium in the city recently. Dobhal urged all the youngsters to cast votes, “Each vote counts and especially youth should understand their responsibility,” he said.

First time voters

Several college students, especially the first voters, have been receiving special attention across the city.

Lucknow University administration came up with an awareness campaign and a pledge day where students from different colleges were told about the importance of casting vote and asked to share their doubts about the process.

BBD student Ayush Gupta, BCA department and a first-time voter said: “Surely excitement is there and all the first-time voters at the institute understand their responsibility of being a law-abiding citizen of this country and will do our bit.”

Student at National PG College, Daksh Apoorv from BJMC said, “I want to give vote for better tomorrow and a secure future.”

Listen to your kids

Institutions like CMS and St Joseph College organised programmes, including a teachers drive and a voter awareness rally where thousands of students took on the roads for a better tomorrow.

CMS manager, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, said, “We always have and will come up with events that will help to carve a better society. We want people to use their voting rights with correct judgement.”

(Inputs Animesh Mishra)