Common man’s faith in BJP biggest takeaway: U.P. CM Yogi
The three-day cadre training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in Chitrakoot on Sunday with Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) chief minister Yogi Adityanath enumerating his government’s achievements and urging the cadre that the common man’s belief in the BJP government’s policies was the biggest political takeaway.
While deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who spoke before the chief minister said it was BJP all the way with the opposition engaged in divisive politics, Yogi Adityanath said despite the opposition canard, BJP’s win in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls was the proof of people’s faith in the party.
“When such a faith develops, opposition canards don’t matter,” the CM said and described the BJP as the only party capable of forging a consensus. “When the common man starts saying that the government is doing good work and his gestures and mannerisms start conveying the same, it is ultimate proof of people’s satisfaction,” he added.
“It is only the BJP that can decide collectively and take a collective step forward. It is in the BJP that we sit and discuss jointly and over the last three days here you would have noticed how much our government has achieved in the last five years,” the CM said.
“A political party that changed the face of the country over the last eight years now holds out hope for all humanity. This political party is now the number one political party and it’s so on the basis of the cultural values it embodies,” he added.
The BJP had last held a cadre training camp in Chitrakoot in 2016 and the CM said, “Five years back, the party had gathered here under challenging circumstances. At that time, we had put Bundelkhand issue on our priority list and the Bundelkhand Expressway is the proof of our government’s resolve to honour commitments.”
He also referred to his government’s “Har Ghar Nal” scheme that aims to ensure availability of pure potable water to each household. “We have decided to rid this region of problems,” he added.
Invoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Yogi said the BJP has been following the concept of “politics of principles”, something that “Atalji followed.” He also acknowledged the support of the party’s top leadership comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and others. U.P. unit BJP chief Swatantra Dev, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and others also spoke on the occasion.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla
One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Bhat was identified as a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, Irshad Ahmad Bhat. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
