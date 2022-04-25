Complete all projects within stipulated time, Swatantra Dev tells officials
UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, on Monday, said strict action will be taken against the officials who were guilty of neglecting the under-construction projects.
On the second day of his visit to Purvanchal region, the minister reviewed the progress of the under-construction Kanhar irrigation project in a meeting with senior officials of the department. The officials informed the minister that around 75% of the construction work has been completed and the remaining will be completed by March 2024.
The project is aimed at solving the problem of drinking water and irrigation in areas around Duddhi, Obra and Robertsganj.
Singh instructed the officers to complete all the projects on time.
“Strict action will be taken against officials who are negligent,” Singh said while instructing the officials to constitute a team to check the quality of the Son Pump Canal project.
“If the quality of work of Son Pump Canal is found to be poor, FIR should be registered against the concerned officer and contractor,” Singh added.
Singh instructed the officers to ensure quality construction in all the projects.
Singh also visited Sahijan Khurd village, where at the house of village head Rashmi Singh, the minister interacted with the people and listened to their problems. The minister also addressed a women’s Self-Help Group.
-
Gusty winds, light rain in Delhi. But met office says it will hotter tomorrow
NEW DELHI: It was another warm day for national capital Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature hovering between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city but the weather changed rapidly by late evening, with gusty winds of 30-60 km/hour, accompanied with light drizzle in some parts, weather department officials said late on Monday.
-
After last year’s clash, CRPF jawan’s wedding procession gets police protection in Bulandshahr village
In view of alleged tension between dalits and Thakurs following a death in firing during a wedding procession last year, the 'ghudchari' (wedding) procession of a dalit jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force was taken out under police protection in the Thakur dominated village Gadana in Bulandshahr district on Sunday. SSP SK Singh said police were deployed in the village after receiving a written application from CRPF jawan Gaurav, who is posted in Delhi in order to prevent any clashes.
-
Industry dept headed by CM Soren allotted plot to his wife’s firm: BJP
Jharkhand's former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das on Monday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against chief minister Hemant Soren, alleging that the state's industry department headed by Soren allotted an 11-acre plot to his wife Kalpana Soren's firm at an industrial cluster in the state capital last year. Das said giving lease or contracts to family members amounts to conflict of interest and is a criminal offence under Prevention of Corruption Act.
-
Speech impaired woman raped, killed in Samastipur village
A speech impaired woman was allegedly raped and subsequently killed at Bhindi field in Samastipur district on Sunday night, police said. According to police, the incident took place when the woman was returning home after collecting fodder from the field from animals. Sub-divisional police officer Dinesh Pandey said that police are looking into the matter.
-
BJP’s uniform civil code plans make JD(U) uneasy
The move by Bharatiya Janata Party to implement the Uniform Civil Code in states ruled by the party is set to put further strain on its alliance with the Janata Dal -United, which has already under stress on issues like the demand for a caste based census, special status for Bihar, etc., to name a few.
