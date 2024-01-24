Conflict zone no bar: Job aspirants game for work in Israel

LUCKNOW: Job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh have trumped risks and fears of the Gaza war in favour of more practical considerations, like a decent salary of Rs. 1,37,250 per month and Rs. 15,000 fund bonus. They are flocking hiring drives, seeing employment in Israel as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Job aspirants queue up at ITI, Aliganj in Lucknow for skill test. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

To note, due to the Gaza conflict, Israel has been facing a labour shortage .

On Wednesday, thousands of job-seekers from across the state and some even from other states queued up for skill test at the Government ITI in Aliganj here to try their luck for the 10,000 vacancies of construction workers in Israel.

The skill test is organised by the state government to provide employment opportunities to Indian workers in Israel under the Chief Minister Mission Employment Scheme. According to a senior official taking the test, skills such as shuttering work, tiles and marble fitting and wall plastering among others are being tested and will continue till January 30.

More money

The crowd included people from all ages, youngsters as well as middle-aged people with different educational backgrounds, searching for decent, stable salaried jobs . A BTC graduate Ashish Mishra, 29, who came from Azamgarh this morning said, “Who wants to move out? But we have to do this for family.” He justified his decision, saying, “There less payment for labour class jobs in India, but in other countries they are paid more .”

“We get small work here on an irregular basis. Hence, why not move out,” said Raj Mangal Singh, 38, a shuttering worker from Barabanki.

Rajesh Kumar Prasad, 47, from Ballia came early on Wednesday morning and decided to stay in Lucknow and sleep on the station till the time of his skill test. “I know there is tension in Israel but we’re poor and don’t mind working in the worst situation for earning livelihood,” said Prasad who claimed to have worked in all gulf countries and hence was a potentially suitable candidate for the job. “I will save money and start a business in India,” he said, adding that he was the only breadwinner in the family with elderly parents and kids and earned only ₹10,000-15,000 a month.

Arjun Yadav and a group of other aspirants who are experts in shuttering and other work said, “There is no war in our mind, we only want a good livelihood and we don’t want to leave this opportunity.”

10, 000 workers to be sent

The ongoing skill test was launched on Tuesday in the presence of state labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar and chief guest Kapil Dev Aggarwal, minister of state for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship ( independent charge).

“A programme is being organized to provide employment to construction workers in Israel. Under the agreement between the Government of Israel and the Government of India, preparations are being made to send 10,000 trained workers to Israel in the fields of shuttering carpenter, iron vending and ceramic tile/plastering, at a salary of approximately ₹1,37,250 per month. ITI Aliganj, Lucknow has been designated nodal agency for conducting the test ,” said Agarwal at the inauguration, adding that Israel needed skilled workers for new construction work and this was a big opportunity for Indian workers.

“As many as 5,000 people are being sent in the first phase. The Government of Israel has informed the Government of India about the requirement of 10,000 construction workers. Data of about 11,000 willing workers was collected and sent to PIBA (Population, Immigration, and Border Authority), an agency working under the Government of Israel, ” said labour commissioner Markandey Shahi.

Director, training and employment, Kunal Silku said that the process of providing employment to construction workers in Israel was being done by NSDC International, an agency working under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and PIBA.