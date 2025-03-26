Cong demands state govt to release list of Mahakumbh stampede victims

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Tuesday accused the state government of not telling the truth about the death toll during the stampede on Mauni Amavasya at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. Pilgrims at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (File photo for representation only)

Rai further alleged the state government was sending cash to the families of those who died in stampede without giving a death certificate and this indicated a cover up.

The UPCC chief demanded that the state government should declare the list of those who died in the stampede in Mahakumbh.

He quoted a case of a resident of Singhbhum district of Jharkhand who allegedly died on Mauni Amavasya at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. He said the state government has not issued a death certificate in this case though the state police reached there to give a cash compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family.

Rai said the officers of Jharkhand have feigned ignorance about this case. The victim’s son has, however, refused to take cash compensation and has questioned the state government for giving a cash of ₹5 lakh though compensation of ₹25 lakh had been announced, claimed Rai.

He said cash compensation has also been given to families of two victims of West Bengal though the officials from the state have feigned ignorance.

Rai, in a press statement issued here said although the state government has admitted that 30 persons died in the stampede, the actual death toll was more. He said the state government was not coming out with the list of those who have died in the Mahakumbh.