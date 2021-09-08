Cong MLC for ‘chulha’ at his residence, says wood cheaper than LPG

LUCKNOW As a mark of protest against rising prices of LPG cylinders, Congress MLC Deepak Singh has asked to be provided with a ‘chulha’ instead of a gas stove at his government residence.

“An LPG cylinder worth ₹975 needed to be refilled twice a month, while the cost of cooking food on a ‘chulha’ would be ₹500 per month, Singh claimed in a letter to the management officer of his official residence at Bahukhandi Awas here.

Singh claimed that the majority of the legislators living in his building also wanted this arrangement as there was no chance of getting respite from the high price of LPG before 2024.

‘People looking towards Cong as an option’

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) claimed that the Samajwadi Party and the BSP were no alternative to the BJP and people of all sections of society were now looking towards the Congress as an option to vote out the Yogi Adityanath government in 2022 assembly elections.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, speaking to media persons, gave a detailed account of activities of the Congress, including the training programmes for partymen and said the party was ready for the polls.