Cong ruled 65 yrs, did nothing for Kanshi Ram: Ravi Kishan attacks Rahul Gandhi

Claiming that the Congress party ruled the country for 65 years but allegedly failed to honour leaders from backward communities, BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan on Saturday criticised Congress leader and leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the Saras Mela in Prayagraj. BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan in Prayagraj on Saturday (Sourced)

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s demand to confer the Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Ravi Kishan asked why the party did nothing for leaders from backward communities during its 65 years in power.

“The entire Parliament often laughs at his thinking and remarks,” he said, dismissing the demand as hollow and opportunistic.

Ravi Kishan also took on Rahula Gandhi over the opposition’s conduct in Parliament, alleging that disruptions were burning a hole in the public exchequer. “The public is watching how the opposition is preventing the House from functioning by raising slogans, throwing papers, and climbing onto the speaker’s podium,” he said.

Running Parliament, he pointed out, costs about ₹2.5 lakh per minute and nearly ₹9 crore per day.

The BJP MP also addressed the gathering in Bhojpuri, and riding on the development work carried out in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh-2025 preparations. He further expressed confidence that the BJP would sweep all 12 assembly seats in the district in the 2027 UP assembly elections.