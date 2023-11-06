Congress no different from BJP: Akhilesh in Madhya Pradesh

Amid the ongoing rift between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), both allies of the Opposition INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday continued his attack on the Congress calling it “no different from the BJP”. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a public rally in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh on Nov 6. (Sourced)

“The Congress and the BJP are the same parties. Once in a while they look different, but there’s no difference between the policies of the two. Both have looted Madhya Pradesh and they did not implement 27% reservation for OBCs in MP,” Akhilesh alleged while campaigning in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, Bohriband and Maharajpur assembly constituencies. He has been camping there for the past three days.

The problem between the Congress and the SP began following the failure of alliance between them for the upcoming assembly polls in MP. Following it, the SP has fielded nearly 50 candidates in the central Indian state. On Sunday, the SP chief termed Congress “cunning” alleging that it was against social justice and had stopped the caste census and refused to implement the Mandal Commission report.

Earlier on Friday, he had said the Congress was speaking the same language as the BJP. The polling on all the 230 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

