Congress, SP have anti-women mindset: UP deputy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have an anti-women mindset and that both parties are driven by family interests. Uttar Pradesd deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya addressing media persons in Prayagraj on April 22. (HT photo)

Addressing media persons on the first day of his two-day visit to Prayagraj, Maurya claimed that parties such as the Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the DMK have consistently obstructed progressive initiatives.

Criticising the Opposition over the Women’s Reservation Bill, he said these parties acted as barriers to its passage. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has two women in his immediate family—his mother and sister—both Members of Parliament, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife is also an MP. “Despite this, they opposed the bill,” Maurya added.

He warned that women voters would respond strongly, leading to the political decline of these parties. He said the SP would pay a heavy price in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, while the Congress would shrink further by 2029.

He also claimed that women voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu would give a strong response to the TMC and the DMK respectively. Emphasising the electoral importance of women, Maurya said no political party can survive without the support of half the population. He reiterated that the Women’s Reservation Bill is a commitment of the BJP and that the party will continue its efforts until women secure adequate representation.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event marking the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Directorate of Education here, the deputy CM stressed the need to bring backward communities into the mainstream by following Ambedkar’s ideals.

Maurya said Prayagraj is widely known for the Allahabad high court and opposed any move to divide it. While acknowledging that discussions on its division surface from time to time, he expressed hope that Asia’s largest high court would remain unified.