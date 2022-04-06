Congress to stage march against price rise in Lucknow
The Congress will organise a protest march against price rise from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said there was a sharp increase in prices of essential items after the assembly elections in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab).
Price rise is the biggest challenge for the sustenance of each individual in the country, he said at a press conference here.
“The lives and livelihood of people have been affected by price rise,” he said.
The government at the Centre is exploiting farmers, he said, adding that rate of fertilizer has increased and the price of petrol and diesel is going up daily.
“When the Congress was in power, the price of petrol was ₹71.41 per litre and diesel ₹55.49 per litre. Today, the price of petrol is ₹105.25 per litre and diesel ₹96.83 per litre in Lucknow. The BJP government has effected a 531% increase in excise duty on diesel and 203% on petrol after forming the government in 2014,” he said.
The BJP government at the Centre earned ₹26,51,919 crore in eight years by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel, Gaurav Vallabh claimed.
The prices of commercial and domestic gas cylinders have increased, he said.
The Congress spokesperson further said the hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas added to the common people’s woes.
After April, the toll tax on the national highways went up by 10% to 18%, Gaurav Vallabh said.
He also said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority announced a hike of 10.76% in the prices of around 800 essential drugs. The rates of construction materials, including steel, cement, bricks, copper and sanitary fittings have also gone up, he added
The central government has withdrawn tax deduction on home loans, the Congress spokesperson said.
-
MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune
Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray's warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here. After city unit president Vasant More announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”
-
Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of Zarekar's daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their Pune district in Khed taluka, hometown Shelgaon. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle's house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
-
5 including 3 women killed by elephant herds in 2 days in MP's Shahdol
A herd of elephants has killed three villagers, who had gone to collect Mahua in a forest of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said. On Tuesday, a couple was trampled to death by a herd of nine wild elephants in Jaisingh Nagar. Forest guards are tracking the movement of elephants. Now, the herd of elephants has moved towards Semra village.
-
‘False’: Karnataka cops fact-check home minister’s ‘murdered over Urdu’ remark
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued a 'fact check' on a murder in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after state home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the man, a 22-year-old, was murdered because he didn't know Urdu. In a fact-check posted on its website, the Bengaluru Police posted screengrabs from the TV news channels reporting the home minister's statement that Chandru was killed for 'not speaking Urdu'. The minister eventually withdrew his statement.
-
Eight prisoners released from Naini jail
Eight convicts were released from Naini Central Jail on Wednesday on the instructions of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati. The prisoners were released from different jails across the state on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day. Most of the released prisoners belong to poor families. Among them, Roop Prasad of Dhumanganj served a prison term for over 13 months after failing to pay a ₹20,000 fine. The foundation paid the remaining fine for all the prisoners.
