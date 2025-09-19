Search
Congress’s vote-theft charge a flop show: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 07:48 pm IST

Cong, its allies engaged in “deplorable disorder” to discredit people’s mandate and would soon be wiped out, says former Union minister

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies, saying they were engaged in “deplorable disorder” to discredit the people’s mandate and would soon be wiped out.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was talking to reporters in Lucknow on September 19. (HT file)
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was talking to reporters in Lucknow on September 19. (HT file)

Addressing reporters here, Naqvi said the Congress-led “rabble-rousing lobby” was writing the script of its own defeat by raising the bogey of “vote chori” (vote theft). He mocked the Opposition’s campaign as a “vote theft horror show” that had turned out to be a “super flop,” adding that the “hydrogen bomb” conspiracy launched by the Congress was nothing more than a “water balloon”.

Naqvi accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of being those who consider democracy their playground and play the “game of communalism under the veil of secularism”. He asserted that the Modi government, in its third consecutive term, was carrying forward a glorious journey of good governance based on authority, integrity and justice.

The former minister said reforms across sectors had made India a globally credible brand of governance, while the Opposition, reeling under repeated defeats, was trapped in its own “web of claptrap” and showing “feudal frustration.”

