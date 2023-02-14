Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Connect with people about water harvesting schemes: Minister

Connect with people about water harvesting schemes: Minister

Jal Shakti department minister Swatantradev Singh reviewed the public awareness programme being run in villages by voluntary organizations, as well as the progress of ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’. The officers should work at the grassroots level to connect with the people in the villages about water harvesting schemes, he said.

The workers of voluntary organizations should visit each household to create awareness among the people to not waste water and connect them with water conservation schemes, the minister said. (Pic for representation)
Lucknow Jal Shakti department minister Swatantradev Singh said here on Tuesday that the officers of Namami Gange and rural water supply department had been directed to prepare a report on the requirement and consumption of water in each village in the state.

Addressing a review meeting, Singh said the officers would also prepare data of the requirement of water in the villages in the coming 25 years. The officers should also prepare a report on the management of ground water, he said.

The Jal Shakti minister reviewed the public awareness programme being run in villages by voluntary organizations, as well as the progress of ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’. The officers should work at the grassroots level to connect with the people in the villages about water harvesting schemes, he said.

The workers of voluntary organizations should visit each household to create awareness among the people to not waste water and connect them with water conservation schemes. School children should also be motivated to save water. Along with the government personnel, the members of social organizations should be also roped in for public awareness campaigns, he said.

