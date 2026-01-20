Consensus, dissent real strengths of democracy, says Lok Sabha speaker

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday underlined the crucial role of legislatures in strengthening democracy. He was addressing the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, which was formally inaugurated at the Vidhan Bhavan complex here. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla addresses the inaugural session of the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

The three-day national conference is being held with the theme ‘Strong Legislature-Prosperous Nation’ and has brought together presiding officers of legislatures from across the country on a single platform.

All legislative assemblies in the country have become digital and paperless, with live telecast of proceedings ensuring direct access of information to the public, Birla said.

He emphasised that maintaining public trust and credibility was the biggest responsibility of legislatures. Despite differences in political parties and ideologies, people expect their issues to be raised effectively in the House and conveyed to the government.

Consensus and dissent, he said, were the real strengths of democracy, and India can take pride in being the world’s largest democracy.

Referring to the era of information technology and social media, Birla, in his keynote address, said public representatives were under constant scrutiny, making adherence to parliamentary decorum and discipline even more critical. Maintaining the credibility of legislatures, he noted, is a collective responsibility.

He also said platforms like AIPOC strengthen coordination among democratic institutions, promote policy harmony and improve governance. Presiding officers, he added, must ensure adequate opportunities for all members, especially new and young legislators, to raise public issues effectively.

UP’s image transformed under

Yogi’s leadership: Mahana

Addressing the gathering, Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana said it was a matter of pride for the state to host such a prestigious national conference. Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage, service ethos and beauty, Mahana said the state’s image had transformed over the past nearly nine years under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leading to a more positive national perception.

Mahana said the country had witnessed many great leaders since Independence, who had given direction to the nation. Questioning the negative perception surrounding politics, he said leadership demanded an understanding of all sections of the society.

Legislatures include PhD holders, retired IAS and IPS officers, grassroots workers and even sanitation workers, all contributing to guiding society.

“While the legislature, executive and judiciary have their own domains, democratic systems progress through mutual respect, coordination and dialogue,” he said.

PM’s message read out

Satish Mahana also read out a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM in his message expressed happiness over the organisation of the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow and conveyed his best wishes. He said dialogue and deliberation are integral to democracy, enhancing transparency and respect for diverse viewpoints.

Formal inauguration

Earlier, the conference was formally inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp in the presence of governor Anandiben Patel. The lamp was jointly lit by governor Patel, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, UP Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, assembly speaker Satish Mahana and Leader of Opposition in the UP assembly Mata Prasad Pandey.

Fourth time in Lucknow

This is the fourth time that Lucknow is hosting the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference. Presiding officers of legislative assemblies and legislative councils from 28 states and Union Territories are participating in the conference.

Platform for introspection: Mata Prasad

Mata Prasad Pandey welcomed the dignitaries and said the conference served as a platform for introspection and self-improvement. Democracy, he said, was not merely about electoral victory but a continuous process of dialogue between governance and society. The Constitution is above the government, and citizens are above authority.

Uttar Pradesh the heartland of India: Harivansh

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh described Lucknow as a symbol of tehzeeb and Uttar Pradesh as the heartland of India. He referred to Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, Chitrakoot and Sarnath as the state’s enduring identity. Praising the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and assembly speaker Satish Mahana, he said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as a state of opportunities, with significant growth in its GDP.

Glimpses of Uttar Pradesh through short films

A short film titled “How Uttar Pradesh is becoming a Best State” was screened during the programme, showcasing the state’s pilgrimage centres, contribution to the freedom struggle and eminent personalities such as Rani Lakshmibai, Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bismillah Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Three days of deliberations

The three-day conference will deliberate on legislative efficiency, use of technology, the new era of education, accountability of legislatures towards citizens and the vision of a developed India.

Book release

On the occasion, the governor and the Lok Sabha speaker also launched a book titled ‘Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Ki Sansadiya Paddhati Aur Prakriya’ authored by Vidhan Sabha principal secretary Pradeep Dubey.