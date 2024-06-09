‘Consistency’ helps Lucknow’s Ishan bag 346th rank

Having cracked JEE-Advanced 2024, many from Lucknow will live their dream of pursuing engineering from premiere IITs. Ishan Krishna Agarwal, who has secured all-India rank (AIR) 346

Ishan Krishna Agarwal, who has secured all-India rank (AIR) 346, said consistency in studying for the exam was key to qualifying it. Ishan wants to pursue B.Tech in mathematics with computing or electrical engineering either from IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi.

“Consistency throughout the year is very important. Even if one studies a little less, he or she can manage but consistency is key,” said an elated Ishan, who is originally from Gorakhpur. He received his early education in Ayodhya and completed his class 12 from a school in Kota.

Ishan, whose total marks were 281 out of 360, felt that this year’s question paper was a little easier.

His father MP Agarwal is an IAS officer who is currently posted as the principal secretary of the state higher education department. He has previously served in the capacities of the district magistrate and the divisional commissioner of Ayodhya.

Ishan credited his achievement to his father MP Agarwal and mother Archa Agarwal, who provided him with the necessary encouragement and resources to excel.

“I want to study at IIT Bombay. My elder brother Amog Vikram, who secured 468th rank in JEE Advanced-2020, graduated from IIT Delhi this year. My father, a bureaucrat, had graduated from IIT Kanpur,” he said.

Anshumaan Mishra, who was ranked 371 in the common rank list (CRL), was thrilled to find out that he’d cracked the exam. He scored 267. “Making it to the IIT has been my childhood dream and I’m grateful to my parents and coaching institute for all the effort they put into me,” said Anshumaan, who wants to pursue computer science from IIT Roorkee.

Yug Sharma (CRL-606, 251 marks), gave the credit for his success to his brother and mother. “I plan to study at either IIT Delhi or IIT Kanpur and look forward to pursuing electrical engineering.” He had scored 98.2% in the CBSE Class 12 exam conducted this year. “One should focus on previous year papers and avoid mistakes as the competition is very high.”

Aaroh Rai (CRL-868, 239 marks) also cracked the exam in his first attempt. “One should always follow NCERT, which helps in the board and JEE exams.” Rishit Rai (CRL-925) was also elated that he got success in his first attempt. Rai wishes to pursue mechanical computing or electrical and is considering IIT Bombay or any of the top five colleges.

43 CMS students to go to IITs

As many as 43 students of City Montessori School (CMS) have qualified the JEE Advanced 2024. Shreyansh Chaturvedi of CMS-Mahanagar campus stood at the top of the table with AIR 1103. Out of the 43, 14 were under AIR 5,000 and 24 others under AIR 10,000. All 43 CMS students were under AIR 24,000, which is the cut-off rank for gaining admission into IITs.