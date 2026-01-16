Constable kills 3-yr-old daughter, critically injures wife in Banda; flees

A police constable allegedly killed his three-year-old daughter and critically injured his wife in a case of domestic violence in Banda district before fleeing the scene, prompting police to launch a manhunt. Representational image (Sourced)

The accused, identified as Gaurav Kumar, 29, a Dial 112 constable posted in Banda, allegedly attacked his wife Shivani, 28, and their daughter Pari with an axe at their rented house in Marka village around 9 pm on Wednesday, police said. Neighbours, alerted by the screams, rushed to the house and informed the police. Both victims were taken to Rani Durgavati Medical College, where the child later succumbed to her injuries. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

Shivani, who sustained serious injuries, was later referred to a private hospital in Kanpur, where she is undergoing treatment. Family members of both the constable and the woman, residents of Farrukhabad, reached Kanpur after being informed about the incident.

After the alleged attack, Gaurav Kumar fled. On Thursday morning, police recovered his two mobile phones from a bridge over the Yamuna river, around two kilometres from Marka police station. This raised suspicion that he may have jumped into the river. A search operation using steamers, boats and fishing nets has been underway since morning.

SP Banda Palash Bansal said call detail records of the recovered phones were being analysed. “The child has died and post-mortem proceedings are underway. The wife is admitted to a hospital in Kanpur. The constable is missing and a search operation is in progress,” he said.

Police said the dispute appeared to be of a domestic nature, although no clear motive has been established so far. Family members have told investigators they were unaware of any immediate cause for the violence.

A native of Farrukhabad, Gaurav Kumar was recruited into the police force in 2016. He was transferred from Kanpur to Marka police station about a year and a half ago and was serving as a PRV (police response vehicle) driver with Dial 112 at Marka Kotwali.