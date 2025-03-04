Contaminated water in Lko’s Ashok Marg houses, Jalkal yet to act

Residents of Ashok Marg, situated on the heartline of the city, have been struggling with contaminated water flowing from their taps for the past two days. The contaminated water inside the bottle shared by a resident. (Sourced)

Despite lodging complaints with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), the water works department (Jalkal) is yet to take action.

PK Srivastava, a resident of 11 Ashok Marg, reported that foul-smelling water, resembling sewage, has been coming from taps in the house. He filed a complaint on the LMC website, but no officials have visited the area to inspect or resolve the issue.

Srivastava said, “The water stinks like sewage and is unfit for even washing utensils, let alone drinking. My pet dog fell ill after consuming it,” Srivastava said, highlighting the potential health hazards residents are facing.

He added that he had repeatedly contacted Beena Bisht, the junior engineer of Zone 1, who acknowledged the issue but took no concrete action to resolve it.

Other residents echoed similar concerns, stating that they have been forced to rely on bottled water for drinking and cooking. They fear that prolonged exposure to contaminated water could lead to waterborne diseases.

When HT contacted, Jalkal general manager, Kuldeep Singh, said he had directed the executive engineer to investigate the matter. “We are getting the issue checked, and necessary action will be taken if the problem persists,” Singh stated.