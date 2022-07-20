Contractor burnt alive over payment dispute in Kanpur
A builder allegedly burnt a contractor alive over a dispute involving ₹18 lakh in Shyam Nagar locality in Kanpur’s Chakeri police area, according to an FIR lodged on Wednesday.
Victim Rajendra Pal, 49, was rushed to the UHM hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. He died during treatment after giving a dying declaration, said the police. The FIR has been lodged based on the dying declaration and a complaint filed by the victim’s son.
DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said the builder Shailendra Srivastava and his accountant AK Tiwari have been arrested. Both of them would be produced before the court.
Victim’s son Arvind Pal said his father had built two apartments for Srivastava, who owed him ₹18 lakh. His father, for the last one year, was pursuing Srivastava to clear his payment but to no avail.
The victim’s son said that on Wednesday, his father received a call from Srivastava’s accountant, who asked him to come down to the builder’s house in the Shyam Nagar area. His father reached and met the builder, who allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.
The victim, in his dying statement to the magistrate, said the builder came out of the house and went back in after meeting him. Pal said the builder returned shortly with some liquid in his hand that he threw on him and allegedly set him ablaze. Pal said he ran out of the house onto the road.
Police said they received information about a man lying on the road with burn injuries. Police reached the site and rushed the victim to the UHM hospital. DCP (East) Kumar said the victim’s family have named Srivastava and his accountant in the FIR. Both of them have been arrested.
Ghaggar level nears danger mark in Sangrur, farmers worried
The water level in the Ghaggar river is nearing the danger mark at Khanuri town in Sangrur district, leaving the farmers worried. The level was recorded at 741 feet on Wednesday evening, just 6 feet below the danger mark, though the administration claimed that it was “well-prepared” to prevent any major breach. According to the drainage department, the riverbed level is 725 feet, and the water level was recorded at 731 feet on Monday.
Sukhbir Badal leads SAD protest at Jantar Mantar to demand release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the release of all Sikh prisoners who are allegedly languishing in different jails across India even after the completion of their sentences. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal led the sit-in, during which Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which raises the same issue and was removed from YouTube on the Union government's complaint, was played out.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre over MSP panel
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the Centre for ignoring the state while constituting the committee for recommending Minimum Support Price for crops. The Union government has formed a committee on MSP, eight months after it promised to set up such a panel. Raghav Chadha claimed that principles of federalism had been “violated” through the non-representation of states, especially Punjab.
STF arrests six solvers in Kanpur
Six professional solvers who appeared in the Group D examination for multi-tasking service were nabbed from an examination centre in Awas Vikas in Kalyanpur, on Thursday. The Special Task Force caught them as they were about to enter the examination centre, Unzip technology, in Ambedkarpuram in Awas Vikas phase 3, said a statement from STF. The centre invigilator Rajeev Mishra became suspicious of the admit card that looked forged.
National commission sayd 2-lakh SC students dropped out of colleges in Punjab
Around two lakh students from the Scheduled Castes category dropped out of colleges between 2017 and 2020 in Punjab due to the non-payment of dues under a scholarship scheme worth around ₹2,000 crore by the state government, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes said on Wednesday. There were around three lakh SC students who benefited from the scheme in 2017 and the number dropped to 1-1.25 lakh in 2020.
