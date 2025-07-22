Conversion Racket: Agra court sends ‘Rehman Chacha’ to police custody

A local court here on Tuesday granted police custody of Abdul Rehman, alias Rehman Chacha, in a case related to an alleged religious conversion racket with links to foreign funding. Rehman, originally named Mahendra Pal before converting to Islam in 1990, was arrested in Delhi on a non-bailable warrant and brought to Agra amidst tight security. Abdul Rehman, originally named Mahendra Pal before converting to Islam in 1990, was arrested in Delhi on a non-bailable warrant (Sourced)

According to Agra police, the accused is believed to be a key figure in the network, which targets Hindu and Christian individuals for conversion. During interrogation, Rehman allegedly revealed that he used to bring a Qazi from Rajasthan to conduct nikahs of women associated with the group. Following this disclosure, a police team has been dispatched to Rajasthan to trace the Qazi.

Police said the racket had financial backing from foreign sources, including the USA and Canada. Officials are also probing Rehman’s connections with his nephew in London.

A girl from Rohtak in Haryana, whose missing report had been registered earlier, was rescued during the operation and produced before a magistrate. Her medical examination was also completed, and she was handed over to her family.

Police raids were conducted in North East Delhi on Monday based on leads in the case. The operation is part of a larger probe that began with the disappearance of two sisters from Agra in March, police said.

Agra commissioner of police Deepak Kumar said, “Abdul Rehman came in contact with Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. After Siddiqui’s arrest in 2021, Rehman allegedly took over the network.” Siddiqui was sentenced to life by an NIA court in 2024.

The police also recovered thousands of books during the search, including one titled ‘Aapki Amanat Aapki Seva Main’, written by Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui. The book allegedly features Abdul Rehman’s contact details, Kumar claimed.

Earlier arrests in the case include 10 individuals who claimed to be working under Rehman, among them a woman named Ayesha, who was held last week in Goa.