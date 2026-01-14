Convoys, diversions trigger citywide traffic ripple effect

LUCKNOW VVIP/VIP movements, festivals and big events frequently test and strain Lucknow’s traffic system, often causing significant jams and generating ripple effects that extend far beyond the immediate routes, especially when coinciding with peak hours. Even on Monday, the city’s traffic gridlock reached critical levels following a road show led by UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary. Even on Monday, the city’s traffic gridlock reached critical levels. (HT Photo )

VIP movements have emerged as one of the most persistent yet least visible stress points for traffic management in the state capital, often triggering ripple effects that last far longer than the actual passage of a convoy. With an average of 4-5 VIP or protected movements every day, Lucknow’s traffic system is repeatedly disrupted, forcing commuters to navigate sudden diversions and prolonged congestion.

The pressure intensifies during the UP Assembly session, when the number of protected movements rises sharply to nearly 200 in a month, involving ministers, MLAs, bureaucrats and visiting dignitaries travelling between Vidhan Bhavan, official residences and event venues.

While individual VVIP movements may last only 15 to 30 minutes, traffic police point out that their after-effects are far more enduring. “Once traffic is stopped or diverted, it takes time to clear the backlog on feeder roads and restore normal signal coordination. In peak hours, the impact can linger for more than an hour,” a senior traffic official said.

Lucknow witnessed one such high-impact day on Monday when there were VVIP movements at two separate locations in the city. Adding to the strain was a road show which, officials said, had to be handled on the lines of a VVIP movement due to security protocols and crowd control requirements. The combined operations disrupted traffic across multiple arterial and connecting roads, pushing the system temporarily out of gear.

Officials said the challenge is aggravated when these VVIP/VIP movements overlap or coincide with office hours, school dispersal timings or ongoing roadwork. “In such situations, congestion often spills into neighbouring localities not directly on the cleared route, affecting public transport, commercial deliveries and even emergency vehicles,” the officer added.

Last-min change adds to woes

Despite regular advisories issued through social media and local announcements, traffic police admit that last-minute changes in VIP schedules common for security and administrative reasons limit the scope for advance public communication. “Many movements are confirmed at short notice, leaving little time to alert commuters,” an official said.

Manpower constraint

Manpower constraints add another layer of difficulty. Each VIP movement requires deployment at key intersections, diversion points and vulnerable stretches, stretching the traffic force thin. “On days with multiple movements, a substantial portion of personnel remains tied up with VIP duties, reducing the department’s capacity to handle routine congestion and accidents elsewhere,” said a senior officer from Lucknow police’s protocol department.