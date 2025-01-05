Menu Explore
Cops assure ABAP chief of foolproof security at Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 06, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Mahant Ravindra Puri met police officials to discuss security for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, addressing terror threats and political allegations.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), on Sunday held a meeting with senior police officials regarding security for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

ABAP president Mahant Ravindra Puri with senior police officials after their meeting in Prayagraj on January 5. (HT photo)
ABAP president Mahant Ravindra Puri with senior police officials after their meeting in Prayagraj on January 5. (HT photo)

The cops included ADG (zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi, SP Avnish Mishra besides circle officers Ajay Pratap Singh, Atul Kumar Pandey and Dinesh Dutt. During the meeting, the police administration assured ABAP chief of foolproof arrangements for the mega religious event.

Later talking to media, Mahant Ravindra Puri said in the wake of alleged terror threats, police had beefed up security arrangements for the Mahakumbh. He also said CM Yogi Adityanath was set to make the Mahakumbh a grand event.

Referring to the allegation levelled by Muslim cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi that the mega religious event was being organised on the land owned by the Waqf Board, the ABAP president advised him to refrain from doing politics.

