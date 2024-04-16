Cops in Lucknow forcibly take youth to PAC HQ, thrash him; two arrested, multiple booked

Two police constables forcibly took a 20-year-old youth from Charbagh and took him to the 35th PAC battalion headquarters in Mahanagar where they thrashed him allegedly inside a barrack along with a group of other men, chopped off his hair, before releasing him late at night near the Bandha Road. Mohammad Faiz, who was forcibly taken to the 35th PAC Btn HQs beaten and partially tonsured by cops in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The incident happened on April 13, while an FIR was registered at the Mahanagar police station on April 14, on the complaint given by the victim Mohammad Faiz, a Cantt resident.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Atul Sharma, commandant of the 35th Corps PAC, said that the report of the case is being sent to the Meerut Police. Based on this, departmental action will be taken against the accused constables.

“An FIR was registered against the two constables identified as Vishant Rana and Vishal Chauhan and 10 other unidentified men at the Mahanagar police station, leading to their arrest,” said DCP, central zone, Raveena Tyagi.

According to the copy of the FIR, the men were booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

According to police, the constables had come to Lucknow from Meerut in a sports competition being held at 35th PAC.

In his FIR, the victim told the police that on Sunday, he had gone to the Charbagh area for dinner with a friend. After dinner, they were roaming around at a bridge near Charbagh when his shoulder brushed Vishant Rana, who was passing by. “At this, Vishant called his other friend, Vishal, who started arguing with me. While my friend escaped from there, the duo forcibly took me on their bike to 35th PAC HQs in Mahanagar where they thrashed me along with 10 other unidentified men. They also cut my hair,” said Faiz in the FIR.

Later, Faiz was dropped off at the Bandha Road late at night.

The men also called the victim’s family to tell them that the victim was caught in a mobile theft case.

“However, they dropped me off at the Bandha, where a police team on night patrol rescued me,” Faiz said in his complaint.