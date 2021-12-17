Country needs Ram Rajya, not socialism: Yogi

In a jibe at the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the country needs “Ram Rajya”, not Samajwad (socialism) or Samyavad (communism).

He was speaking in the UP legislative assembly while making some populist announcements after minister for finance Suresh Khanna presented the second supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22 in the House.

“We have already said that this country neither needs communism or socialism. This country only wants Ram Rajya and Uttar Pradesh only wants Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya means the one which is everlasting, universal and eternal, not affected by circumstances,” Yogi said.

Yogi also used the occasion to target Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his Jinnah remarks (without naming him).

He said socialism was the biggest dogma and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was pursuing different brands of socialism that include “parivarvadi” (dynastic socialism), mafiavadi (mafia socialism), arajaktavadi (anarchist socialism), dangawadi (riot socialism) and atankvadi samjwad ( terrorist socialism).

“The people take Samajwad as a red alert now,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the SP, he said, “When they celebrated Saifai Mahotsav a special buggy (wagon) was called from England.”

Yogi also questioned the SP leadership for banning Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in jails.

“If Janmashtami can’t be celebrated in jails then where?” he asked. He targeted the SP government for changing the names of institutions that had been set up in the name of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

He said his government, however, changed the names of cities to Prayagraj and Ayodhya that find a mention in the epics.

Yogi said 25 crore people of the state were a family for his government while during the previous regimes, different family members of those in power — ‘chacha’, ‘bhatija’, ‘mama’, ‘nana’ — indulged in extortion.

“We did not differentiate among people of different classes and communities and followed the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabkaa vikas’ for the state’s development… Mafia cancelling bail to go back to jail is an example of the functioning of this government…The Opposition is not affected by suicide of farmers and hunger of the poor and instead was affected when bulldozers demolished the property of the mafia,” he said.

Yogi also said, “A hug with the mafia gives them a feeling of being in heaven.” He also said a competition is going on among the mafia to join different political parties. This will be good if the mafia becomes the cause of their defeat in the 2022 assembly polls, he added.

Listing his government’s achievements, Yogi, in his nearly two-hour speech, said UP was the first state to honour every medal winner and participant in the Olympics.

“We are also setting up a sports university in Meerut in the hockey legend Dhyan Chand. But what connection you have with sports? Your sport was ‘tamancha’ (country made pistol),” he said in a dig at the Opposition.

Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary (SP) sought to counter the attack by saying let there be a wrestling match or of any other sport between the government and the opposition and the people would know about the real sportsperson.

“I have been a wrestler and you have been into wrestling too. Let there be a match here,” said Chaudhary.

Though his government was about to complete five years in office it only got 3.5 years to work as a period of about 20 months was spent in the fight against Covid-19, Yogi said. He referred to the work done by his government to fight Covid-19. He also recited a poem by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Targeting the opposition, he said, “They home quarantined themselves during fight against the Covid-19 wave. Now the people will home quarantine you.”

In a lighter vein, Yogi used the occasion to give an open invitation to Ram Govind Chaudhary to join the BJP.

“I want you to be active in the field. We can open ways for your induction in the BJP,” he said.

Chaudhary, however, said he would remain in the SP throughout his life.

“Look at what your party (SP) is doing. The late (former PM) Chandra Shekhar never allowed his family members in politics. You are a follower of Chandra Shekhar who set standards in politics. His son is now with us,” Yogi said.

The CM claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi realised the dream of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Lohia had said that no power in the country will be able to remove a government, which builds toilets for the poor and keeps their stoves burning, the chief minister said, referring to works done by the Centre. “Lohia had said that a true socialist would stay away from property. The socialist should keep away from property and progeny,” Yogi said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)