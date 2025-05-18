Menu Explore
Couple’s bodies found hanging in UP’s Sonbhadra

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 18, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Additional superintendent of police (operation) Kalu Singh said both of them had an affair and wanted to marry but their families did not approve of their relationship

The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in a forest on the outskirts Pati village under Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district’s Pipri police station area on Saturday, police said.

According to the family members, both had left their houses separately in the morning, said police. (For Representation)
According to the family members, both had left their houses separately in the morning, said police. (For Representation)

Confirming it, additional superintendent of police (operation) Kalu Singh said on getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. He said it was suspected to be a case of suicide.

As per the ASP, it came to light that both of them had an affair and wanted to marry but their families did not approve of their relationship. The youth was 22 while the woman was 20, he added.

Over a month ago, a panchayat was held regarding the matter. In which both of them agreed that they would live separately, the cop said. According to the family members, both had left their houses separately in the morning, said police.

