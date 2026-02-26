The city’s prominent universities—Lucknow University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Khwaja Moinnudin Chishti Language University—are set to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a value-added course for students across all disciplines starting next session. Course on AI from next session at LU, two other universities

At Lucknow University, the syllabus is being finalised. “Each faculty is preparing a syllabus related to the use of Artificial Intelligence in their disciplines. The syllabus will be discussed during a meeting of Deans and implemented after approval from the academic council. This will enable students to have hands-on training on optimum utilisation of Artificial Intelligence while coping with today’s times and industry requirements,” said LU vice-chancellor prof JP Saini.

The authorities at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University are planning to set up a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence besides starting a common value-added paper in Artificial Intelligence. “The Centre of Excellence will hold workshops while also heading the activities related to the common value-added paper providing in-depth information regarding AI to the students. The Centre of Excellence will also organise training programmes making students AI-friendly,” said vice-chancellor BBAU prof Raj Kumar Mittal.

A value-added course is also planned at Khwaja Moinnudin Chisti Language University. “Keeping up with the times, we are planning to initiate a 30-hour course in Artificial Intelligence for faculty members and students. It will be offered by the department of Computer Science and Engineering. Any student or faculty member of the university can enroll. They will receive basic training on using Artificial Intelligence as a tool to aid their studies, research and professional work. Those enrolling in the course will also receive a certificate upon completion,” said vice chancellor KMCLU prof Ajay Taneja.