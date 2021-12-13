Covid cases down, innovative food joints come up in Lucknow

The state capital is witnessing launch of many new food ventures including specialised restaurants, lounges and quick service outlets. Along with new launches, existing outlets too are reinventing themselves. Gomti Nagar and Shaheed Path have become the hub of new outlets.

Purple Foods at DLF MyPad is the latest entrant to the city market and brings an umbrella of multicuisine in quick food format. “Usually, such quick service formats specialise in one item but alongside Chinese and Indian food we have shakes, biryanis, pizzas, pastas and burgers at one place. This format has been successful in four cities and now we are here,” says its general manager Kanchan Chakraborty.

An Italian specialty lounge Limone has come up at Uday Raj Palace Hotel in Mahanagar. Its proprietor Jeet Chaurasia says: “We have multiple plush outlets in Gomti Nagar but most of them cater to party going youngsters. After witnessing an untoward incident in city, I decided to bring in the same concept with families in mind.”

Recently opened family lounge Limone. (HT Photo)

Vibhuti Khand is witnessing the fastest growth in this sector. “The recent entrants at the top floor of our Summit building are Unplugged, Distillery and Black Brew House. New ones are coming with live-brewing options. When we came up with Bar Exchange it was a new concept. We are renovating next month and have new design in place. In this business one needs to be relevant and reinvent else patrons switch to newer outlets very quickly,” says Gaurav Singh of Boombox.

Multicuising quick food joint Purple Foods is one of the latest entrant in the city. (HT Photo)

The Centrum club in Sushant Golf City recently came up with Pendulum bar, Plum multicuisine restaurant and Aurum Bakery, Punjab Grill came up at the Phoenix Palassio mall, The Grand Cabana at Hotel Savvy Grand re-launched itself as Que Spacebar. The Vintage Machine is coming up with a plush bakery.

“Last year people suffered huge losses but now restaurateurs are making investment as pandemic has become the new normal. Recently we had Mad Over Chicken, The Indian Street Food and pure-veg restaurant Eravat opening their outlets at Crown Mall. Next month we have Barbeque Nation,” says mall’s general manager Yogendra Arya.