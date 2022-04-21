Covid surge: CM Yogi directs officials to focus on children’s health
Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officers to expedite vaccination in districts reporting large number of Covid- 19 cases. The people who had been left out of vaccination should be identified and vaccinated In Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow districts, he said.
Addressing the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office on Wednesday, Yogi directed the senior officers to make children aware of the Covid protocol that they should follow in school. The local administration should be vigilant about the health and safety of the children, he said.
The chief minister said the public address system should be used effectively to create awareness.
“In the past few days, there has been an increase in the Covid-19 cases in various states. Its impact is clear in the districts of NCR. In the past 24 hours, 103 new positive patients have been confirmed in Gautam Budh Nagar and 33 in Ghaziabad. The wearing of face masks in public places should be implemented effectively for all in the districts of NCR and Lucknow. People should be made aware that they should follow the Covid protocol,” he said.
On Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the state was 856. In the past 24 hours, 1.13 lakh Covid tests were done, in which 170 fresh Covid cases were confirmed. In the same period, 110 people were discharged after recovery. “We have to exercise utmost care and caution,” Yogi said.
“The progress of the Covid vaccination campaign is satisfactory. But there is a need to accelerate the vaccination of children. With over 30.86 million Covid vaccinations, the entire population aged 18+ has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 86.69% of adults have received both. About 94.26% of adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years have received their first dose. After the first dose, children in the age group of 12 to 14 should be given the second dose as per eligibility,” the chief minister said.
The administration of the booster dose should be expedited among the 18+ age group. It should be ensured that not a single citizen was deprived of the vaccine. The general public should be made aware about the importance of booster dose and booster vaccination centres, he said.
-
BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.
-
Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues.
-
UP temples, mosques remove speakers, lower volume
On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn't cause inconvenience to anyone. The chief minister's orders came in the backdrop of communal clashes in several states after Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti processions. In Gorakhpur, the Gorakhnath Temple trust lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises.
-
No Covid 4th wave in state: Karnataka minister Sudhakar
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
-
Artistes are learning to pivot during pandemic
Yet, in this seemingly endless tragedy that is Covid, technology has been our path to cultural consumption. Our engagement with the arts was mostly, if not exclusively, online. This gives us a false sense of security. The problem is that engaging with the arts virtually gives a feeling of false security. Technology makes the arts accessible and pervasive, universal and ubiquitous. Performing arts are not portable like books, they are not two-dimensional like films.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics