Covid surge: CM Yogi directs officials to focus on children’s health

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officers to expedite vaccination in districts reporting large number of Covid- 19 cases. The people who had been left out of vaccination should be identified and vaccinated In Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow districts, he said.

Addressing the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office on Wednesday, Yogi directed the senior officers to make children aware of the Covid protocol that they should follow in school. The local administration should be vigilant about the health and safety of the children, he said.

The chief minister said the public address system should be used effectively to create awareness.

“In the past few days, there has been an increase in the Covid-19 cases in various states. Its impact is clear in the districts of NCR. In the past 24 hours, 103 new positive patients have been confirmed in Gautam Budh Nagar and 33 in Ghaziabad. The wearing of face masks in public places should be implemented effectively for all in the districts of NCR and Lucknow. People should be made aware that they should follow the Covid protocol,” he said.

On Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the state was 856. In the past 24 hours, 1.13 lakh Covid tests were done, in which 170 fresh Covid cases were confirmed. In the same period, 110 people were discharged after recovery. “We have to exercise utmost care and caution,” Yogi said.

“The progress of the Covid vaccination campaign is satisfactory. But there is a need to accelerate the vaccination of children. With over 30.86 million Covid vaccinations, the entire population aged 18+ has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 86.69% of adults have received both. About 94.26% of adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years have received their first dose. After the first dose, children in the age group of 12 to 14 should be given the second dose as per eligibility,” the chief minister said.

The administration of the booster dose should be expedited among the 18+ age group. It should be ensured that not a single citizen was deprived of the vaccine. The general public should be made aware about the importance of booster dose and booster vaccination centres, he said.