Covid uptick: 145 new cases in Lucknow, 940 in Uttar Pradesh
State capital reported 145 new Covid cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 940 cases on Wednesday.
Among the new cases in Lucknow, 4 had contracted from people who tested positive for Covid earlier, 6 had travel history of other states and 38 had influenza like illness and tested for Covid infection. Another 3 tested positive when they visited hospital for some other illness. In Lucknow, 95 patients have recovered and at present there are 778 active Covid cases.
The areas that reported fresh Covid cases include Alambagh 33, Chinhut 17, Aliganj 16, Sarojininagar 12, Indira Nagar 10, NK road 7, Gosaiganj 3, Kakori 2, Aishbagh 1, Itaunja 1, Mal 1, Mohanlalganj 1.
According to the data from the state health department, 59140 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours in the state while a total 120309165 samples have been tested till now. State has 5790 active Covid cases and majority among them are in home isolation.
“In the past 24-hours, 766 patients recovered and till now 2081183 patients have defeated Covid infection. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
“In the past 24-hours, 364148 doses of Covid vaccine were administered while a total 354600512 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the state till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement. State has reported a total 2110551 Covid cases and 23578 deaths till now.
Among new Covid cases in state, Gautam Budha Nagar reported highest 172 cases, Ghaziabad 81, Meerut 67, Varanasi 16, Prayagraj 40, Gorakhpur 16, according to the state health department data.
Gautam Budha Nagar has highest 1084 active Covid cases under treatment while Ghaziabad has 544, Meerut 356, Varanasi 275, Prayagraj 190, Gorakhpur has 111 active Covid cases.
-
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
-
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
-
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
