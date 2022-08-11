Covid uptick: 145 new cases in Lucknow, 940 in Uttar Pradesh

State capital reported 145 new Covid cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 940 cases on Wednesday.

Among the new cases in Lucknow, 4 had contracted from people who tested positive for Covid earlier, 6 had travel history of other states and 38 had influenza like illness and tested for Covid infection. Another 3 tested positive when they visited hospital for some other illness. In Lucknow, 95 patients have recovered and at present there are 778 active Covid cases.

The areas that reported fresh Covid cases include Alambagh 33, Chinhut 17, Aliganj 16, Sarojininagar 12, Indira Nagar 10, NK road 7, Gosaiganj 3, Kakori 2, Aishbagh 1, Itaunja 1, Mal 1, Mohanlalganj 1.

According to the data from the state health department, 59140 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours in the state while a total 120309165 samples have been tested till now. State has 5790 active Covid cases and majority among them are in home isolation.

“In the past 24-hours, 766 patients recovered and till now 2081183 patients have defeated Covid infection. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

“In the past 24-hours, 364148 doses of Covid vaccine were administered while a total 354600512 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the state till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement. State has reported a total 2110551 Covid cases and 23578 deaths till now.

Among new Covid cases in state, Gautam Budha Nagar reported highest 172 cases, Ghaziabad 81, Meerut 67, Varanasi 16, Prayagraj 40, Gorakhpur 16, according to the state health department data.

Gautam Budha Nagar has highest 1084 active Covid cases under treatment while Ghaziabad has 544, Meerut 356, Varanasi 275, Prayagraj 190, Gorakhpur has 111 active Covid cases.