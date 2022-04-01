Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state.
According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. During the past 24 hours, 44 patients recovered, taking the total tally of those having recovered to 20,46,868.
“The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 98.84%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
Vax doses cross 30-crore mark
The total number of anti-Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 30-crore mark on Thursday. A total 30,03,46,509 doses of the anti-covid vaccine were administered by 7 pm including 16,68,00,403 first doses and 13,11,18,616 second doses. The number of doses administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age reached 10,48,796.
-
Thwart Centre’s attempts to usurp federal rights of Punjab: Congress MLA Khaira to CM Bhagwant Mann
Chandigarh Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thwart the attempts by the Union government to usurp the federal rights of the state. Khaira asked Mann to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the consequences in case the Centre failed to refrain or meddle into Punjab affairs.
-
HC allows Haryana State Basketball Association to send team for national championship
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Basketball Federation of India's order with which it had constituted its own selection committee to select players for the 71st senior national basketball championship. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of the Haryana State Basketball Association, Hisar, which had approached the court against the BFI's move.
-
CM Mann hails GoI for awarding CoE project to PAU, Ludhiana
The Government of India (GoI) has awarded a Centre of Excellence (CoE) project 'Development and Integration of Advanced Genomic Technologies for Targeted Breeding' to Punjab Agricultural University. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked the Union government for awarding the project, which aims to boost agriculture diversification, to PAU. Wheat and rice have brought a major shift in the cropping system and as a result, area under other crops has reduced significantly particularly in Punjab.
-
Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has decided to issue a “provisional aggregator licence” to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating app-based taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Thursday. Aggregators like Ola and Uber which were introduced in 2014 have gained immense popularity among the citizens due to their prompt services and transparent fares.
-
MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana
To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday. MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”
