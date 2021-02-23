Ex-gratia for families of govt staff who died working for Covid prevention in UP
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh was being provided to the families of employees of government and semi-government institutions, corporations, autonomous institutions, and contractual workers who lost their lives working for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.
Also Read: Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge
Adityanath made this written statement in the state Assembly in response to a question by Samajwadi Party (SP) member Mohd Faheem Irfan.
According to news agency PTI, till October 26, 2020, families of 19 personnel who died due to the virus were given the amount of ₹50 lakh each. Since the pandemic started in the country last year, the state has seen 8,716 fatalities.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4 per cent (12,26,775) of the vaccine doses, while 51.66 per cent of the total doses are concentrated in seven states, Union health ministry said in a release.
After reviewing the situation following the spike in Covid cases in many areas, the state is expected to issue an advisory for mandatory testing and quarantine for passengers coming from red zones, especially in states such Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala.
Click here for Covid-19 full coverage
These states have also been instructed by the Centre to ramp up sample testing, do comprehensive surveillance, regularly monitor the mutant strains through testing followed by genome sequencing, monitor the emerging cluster of cases, and introduce rigorous containment curbs to check the spread of the virus.
"Though Covid cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, the situation in all districts is being monitored, particularly those bordering other states," said DS Negi, director general, health. "The state government is carrying out over 1.25 lakh sample tests daily along with contact tracing and surveillance work in all districts," he added.
(with PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-gratia for families of govt staff who died working for Covid prevention in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Girl found dead, cousin injured hours after they went missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-reliant development key in UP govt’s budget for FY 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to set law university at Prayagraj, allocates ₹450cr for district courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt make provision of ₹1,175 crores for metro rail projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSP chief Mayawati says UP government's budget 'extremely disappointing'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹200 cr for Ayodhya and Varanasi, cheaper loans for farmers in UP Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP’s 1st paperless budget likely to boost infra projects before 2022 polls
- A sum of up to ₹50,000 was earmarked for every legislator to buy an iPad to ensure they were able to access and upload documents in the state Assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors
- State government to issue advisory for visitors from states witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Prayagraj to meet boatmen 'harassed' local police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi to meet boatman who accompanied her at Sangam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit girl had turned him down. He wanted to avenge insult: Cops on Unnao case
- Prime accused, Vinay, told the police that he proposed to one of the girls but she always refused. He was angry and sought revenge for his insult.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No more advice, time for SP to form govt: Akhilesh Yadav
- The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been re-inaugurating projects already been inaugurated by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox