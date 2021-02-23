Ex-gratia for families of govt staff who died working for Covid prevention in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh was being provided to the families of employees of government and semi-government institutions, corporations, autonomous institutions, and contractual workers who lost their lives working for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

Also Read: Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge

Adityanath made this written statement in the state Assembly in response to a question by Samajwadi Party (SP) member Mohd Faheem Irfan.

According to news agency PTI, till October 26, 2020, families of 19 personnel who died due to the virus were given the amount of ₹50 lakh each. Since the pandemic started in the country last year, the state has seen 8,716 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4 per cent (12,26,775) of the vaccine doses, while 51.66 per cent of the total doses are concentrated in seven states, Union health ministry said in a release.

After reviewing the situation following the spike in Covid cases in many areas, the state is expected to issue an advisory for mandatory testing and quarantine for passengers coming from red zones, especially in states such Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala.

Click here for Covid-19 full coverage

These states have also been instructed by the Centre to ramp up sample testing, do comprehensive surveillance, regularly monitor the mutant strains through testing followed by genome sequencing, monitor the emerging cluster of cases, and introduce rigorous containment curbs to check the spread of the virus.

"Though Covid cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, the situation in all districts is being monitored, particularly those bordering other states," said DS Negi, director general, health. "The state government is carrying out over 1.25 lakh sample tests daily along with contact tracing and surveillance work in all districts," he added.

(with PTI inputs)