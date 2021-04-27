Covid-19 unsung heroes: Ambulance staff keep the fight going despite threats

The second Covid-19 wave sweeping the country is testing the resilience of essential services providers like never before with the number of infections rising at an alarming rate and several patients requiring urgent hospitalisation. The enormous risks taken by drivers and technicians deployed on ambulances with advanced life support systems are often overlooked as the spotlight is often on doctors and nurses. They are among several unsung heroes making an enormous personal sacrifice to ensure India doesn’t give up in the fight against the pandemic.

Meet Santosh Pandey, he drives an advanced life support system ambulance in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district. Pandey says he has not met his wife and three children for the last one-and-a-half months since the resurgence of infections in the second Covid wave.

“I don’t know whether I will be able to see my kids and parents again because if I get infected, no one will take my admission [in a hospital]. Even VVIP patients from Bahraich have to wait for admission for hours in the hospitals of Lucknow. I don’t know why patients are kept waiting inside the ambulance for hours,” says Pandey.

He claims to have transported more than 3,000 Covid patients from Bahraich to various hospitals in Barabanki and Lucknow, approximately over three and four hours drive, respectively.

“Sometimes, my technician Krishna Kumar and I face hostile behaviour from the attendants of patients and the hospital authorities. A number of times, we have been kept waiting for hours outside hospitals. During this time, attendants lose their temper. But since we know they are under stress, we overlook their misbehaviour,” Pandey adds.

Anand Rathore, a technician with a life support ambulance in Lucknow, says, “I have transported over 4,500 Covid-19 patients during the last one-and-a half months. We strive to keep patients motivated so that they can recover.”

Anand says at least 12 of his fellow ambulance technicians have died due to Covid in the last one year and over 150 have been infected while transporting patients.

“My family comprises my parents, brother and sister-in-law. But I stay back in my office with other colleagues. My brother occasionally visits me, but we meet from a distance as I touch Covid-19 patients daily. So, I don’t want to put my family at risk of Covid-19,” Anand adds, giving a glimpse of the challenges and stress in the daily lives of frontline workers.

He is however, very realistic about it. “These are the professional hazards we have to face. We want the attendants to understand that if their patient is at risk, then we are also at risk. Misbehaving with us due to poor management by hospitals is not justified. We face abusive language and even physical threat a number of times for no fault of ours,” Rathore says.



