Covid-19: UP announces night curfew from tomorrow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the reintroduction of night curfew from Saturday (11 pm to 5 am) after chairing a Covid-19 review meeting.

“In several states of the country, Covid cases are rising and under these circumstances, it is important to take some steps,” a statement quoted Adityanath as saying at the meeting. He directed the reintroduction of restrictions on gathering at weddings and other public events to 200 with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Adityanath asked officials to publicise the “no mask, no shopping” message for traders and shopkeepers. “The shopkeepers should not sell anything to customers without face masks. Police should enhance patrolling, make public address system more effective to publicise safety norms and protocols...mask-wearing must be made mandatory for movement on roads and in markets.”

He instructed officers to put in a system to prevent people from entering the state without testing. He also asked for stepping up alertness at the bus, railway stations, and airports.

Adityanath said the state has put in place all arrangements in cases there is a third wave of the pandemic. He asked officers concerned to review the arrangements.

The statement said Adityanath also asked for reactivation of surveillance committees to track suspected cases.

There were 266 active Covid cases in the state on Friday with the detection of 49 fresh infections.