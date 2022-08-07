Cow deaths in UP’s Amroha: Probe panel submits report to CM
The committee that investigated the incident in which more than 60 cows died in a cow protection centre in Amroha district presumably after consuming poison-laced fresh fodder on August 4 submitted its confidential report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday.
“We submitted the detailed report in a sealed cover to the chief minister on Sunday morning,” said one of the probe committee members while refusing to share findings. Headed by additional chief secretary, animal husbandry, Rajnish Dubey, the probe committee visited the place of incident to find out the exact cause for the death of so many cows and fix accountability.
The CM took the issue very seriously and even asked minister of animal husbandry, Dharmpal Singh to rush to the spot the same day. The CM, it is learnt, may soon order a tough action against those who might have been held responsible for the death of cows.
“The Amroha police have already lodged an FIR against a local farmer Tahir who supplied the fodder for the day to the ‘gaushala’,” an animal husbandry department official said. The cattle centre, according to him, had 188 cows under its care. “As many as 55 cows died on Thursday after consuming contaminated fodder and around half a dozen more succumbed later while many others are still under treatment,” he said.
-
Cops nab driver who stole ₹17 lakh cash from employer
Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing ₹17 lakh from hcomplainant Prakash Raut (51)'semployer last week. According to the police, complainant Prakash Raut (51) had withdrawn ₹15 lakh cash to pay salaries to his employees and had kept an additional ₹2 lakh in his car which was robbed by his driver Tulsidas Yogendra Patel. Patel did not turn up and his calls went unanswered.
-
Dharavi migrants take up odd jobs for survival as factories shuttered
Mumbai: Around 250 small-scale factory units in Dharavi have shut down after the Covid-19 outbreak, rendering over 13,000 migrants unemployed. Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population density of 2.27 lakh people per sq km. It is home to about 5,000 GST-registered companies, plus many more that are unregistered. CEO of Bhamla Foundation, Meraj Husain, who counsels migrants during weekends said that literate labourers are employed as clerks in offices. The factories that earlier housed factories are now being used as residential premises.
-
Police quiz Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali in connection with assault on property dealer
Kareli police on Sunday took 24 hours remand of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali Ahmad. On Sunday morning, police took Ali from Naini Central Jail to Kareli police station for questioning. The remand period will end on Monday at 10 am. Kareli police station SHO Arvind Gautam said police were questioning Ali in connection with the case registered against him on the complaint of property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu.
-
Ludhiana | CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh gets warm welcome
Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh received a rousing reception as Gurdeep of Majri village, who bagged the third spot for weightlifting in the 109kg category arrived in his hometown of Khanna on Sunday. People garlanded him and took selfies with the star athlete, who works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra. He was also honoured by the local administration, including additional deputy commissioner, Khanna, Amarjit Singh Bains and local MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh. He also credited his coaches Shubh Karman Singh Rana and Mohan Singh.
-
Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela
As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an 'Eat Right' mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods. A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics