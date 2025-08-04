Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cow stranded on 4th floor of Lucknow building, sends locals in panic

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 05:22 pm IST

Residents near the building, afraid that the cow may fall on them, contacted local corporator Gulshan Abbas Rizvi to do something about it.

A cow, which on Monday found itself stranded on the fourth floor of a building, was brought down by authorities in UP's Lucknow after locals sent a panic alert.

The cow was rescued and sent to a gaushala of the civic body.(Representational Photo)
The cow was rescued and sent to a gaushala of the civic body.(Representational Photo)

The incident took place near Manju Tandon dhaal in Ali Colony (Malaahi Tola-2 ward).

Residents near the building, afraid that the cow may fall on them, contacted local corporator Gulshan Abbas Rizvi to do something about it.

Rizvi told PTI he called the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to bring the cow down.

"No one knows how the cow climbed up to the fourth floor," he told PTI.

According to the LMC, the sight of a full-grown cow so high up alarmed the people.

The civic body called Dr Abhinav Verma, the Animal Welfare Officer of the LMC, who dispatched a cattle-catching squad, which brought the cow down.

"Not only was the cow brought down safely, but the entire process was conducted in a controlled manner to prevent panic or any accident in the area," LMC said in a statement.

The cow was sent to a gaushala of the civic body.

"The LMC team remains actively responsive to such cases and consistently ensures the safety of animals in distress," Verma said in the statement.

