Crackers to be sold at 60 designated places in Lucknow; 1,153 licences issued so far

LUCKNOW Stalls selling green crackers will come up at 60 designated places in the state capital during Diwali and 1,153 licences had been issued so far for the purpose. The permissions were granted on the condition that safety measures will be taken by vendors while setting up the makeshift stalls, said officials. Cracker stalls being set up in an open field behind Aishbagh Ramlila ground ahead of Diwali. (Sourced)

“An advisory has been issued in view of safety and it has to be followed strictly,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (central) and spokesperson of Lucknow Police.

The designated places include Sainik School ground at Sarojini Nagar, Government Polytechnic campus, mini stadium at Vikas Nagar, Behta Bazaar open ground, Chinhat on the banks of Kathauta lake, Ram Bharose Maikulal Inter College ground, Telibagh, Kathavachak Maidan, Ashiana, Ramlila Maidan, Hussainganj, Amrai village, Indira Nagar and PNT Ground, Talkatora.

“In view of Diwali, 1,153 licences have been issued in the district so far after applications were received for setting up temporary cracker stalls. About 60 places have been designated for these stalls,” the police were quoted in press note.

To ensure a safe Diwali, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Upendra Agarwal released a set of instructions for police personnel and citizens.

Police, LIUs (local intelligence units) and fire stations have been put on alert in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and markets while inspectors in-charge have been asked to monitor the legality and location of cracker shops in their areas, as licences have been issued to shopkeepers for specific areas only, said DCP (Central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

It has also been directed that all deputy commissioners of police hold a meeting with fire stations to ensure they are well stocked and ready to reach a spot should an emergency arise. Checking has been intensified at points inside and outside the city, with extra personnel. Officers in plain clothes and mall managers have been asked to stay vigilant during this period.

Along with the police, PAC and RAF have also been deployed for patrolling during the festive season.

“Two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be banned in some major market areas, and alternative parking and one-way routes will be marked for vehicles for the time,” informed Kaushik.

The police commissioner urged people to celebrate Diwali peacefully and appealed to citizens not to burst crackers on roads.

ADVISORY FOR STALLS

*Appropriate distance will be maintained between fireworks stall and petroleum establishment/LPG warehouse/depot.

*The stall will be set up under a tin shed; canopy will not be used.

*In case of power supply interruption, petromax/candle/lamp will not be lit and no outlet will be placed under electric wire.

*Stalls should be set up at such a place that the road is not blocked.

*Before setting up a stall, a temporary electricity connection should be obtained.

