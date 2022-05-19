Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi
Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses.
Yogi was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a meeting of Team-9 here. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated.
He said with 32.15 crore vaccinations, at least one dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine has been given to those in the 18-plus age group. He said more than 90% of the adult population has been given both doses of the vaccine.
He said active Covid-19 cases were on the decline and the total number of active cases was 948 now. He said out of them 892 patients were recovering in home isolation. He said 142 cases have been confirmed out of nearly one lakh tests conducted in the past 24 hours. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period. He said facemasks should be effectively enforced at public places.
Yogi said the state government has decided to restart functioning of ANM/GNM training institutes that have remained closed for the past three years. He said there was a need for development of infrastructure facilities for better training of ANMs/GNMs. He said all norms should be strictly followed in all institutes and an adequate number of faculty members should be made available there.
He said the state government has received cooperation from world organisations like UNICEF, WHO and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the field of Covid-19 management, encephalitis and water borne diseases etc. He said a dialogue should be maintained with the representatives of these institutions. He said with such a dialogue new projects may be launched in public interest in the near future.
-
Stop eviction of villagers from Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan, Scheduled Caste panel tells Punjab government
Taking strong notice against the Punjab government for issuing eviction orders against scheduled caste residents of Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana district, who are living there since independence, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply within 15 days. The NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.
-
Untreated sewage from Longowal town being released into Ghaggar
With blatant disregard to environmental concerns, the Punjab water and sewerage board has installed a pump to release untreated sewage from Longowal town into the Ghaggar river. The pump has been set up in a room-like structure on the roadside and connected to Bahadur Singh drain with a plastic pipe. Punjab Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice to Longowal municipal council and sewerage board to stop the practice.
-
Sangam city’s civil defence post warden bags UP govt citation
For Mehra's commendable work in the field of civil defence, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to award a citation to Mani Mehra, post warden of Chowk Division, Prayagraj for the year 2020. During lockdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he had arranged distribution of free food, facemasks and sanitizers for more than 2000 needy people.
-
School astronomy labs stoke interest of young & old alike
Lucknow: Astronomy laboratories set up in government schools in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh have become a star attraction. Not only students but also adults flock the labs to learn about planets, stars, solar system and other fascinating aspects of the universe. Through telescopes, children and village residents can admire the beauty of the moon, sky and other astronomical bodies. Master teachers' trainers were chosen to provide training to the other teachers.
-
In 43 days, Punjab power corporation collects ₹694 lakh fine from violators across state
Amid a deepening power crisis, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is going all out to rein in on electricity violators and has imposed penalty to the tune of ₹694 lakh in the past 43 days across the state. Teams of the distribution wing have been conducting systematic checking in their areas to curb power thefts. According to officials, the teams have checked 54,212 connections and detected a total of 5,228 violations.
