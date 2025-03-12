Create jobs instead of seeking them, Yogi tells young entrepreneurs

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticised previous governments for allegedly failing to ensure the development of UP, claiming the state was once considered unsafe, and youths and traders were forced to migrate. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the newly built Jhansi Space Museum, in Jhansi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“There was a time when UP was not considered a safe place. Women faced security issues, and youths and traders were forced to leave the state. But today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy, and Uttar Pradesh is marching forward with full potential,” said Adityanath in his address at a credit camp in Jhansi under the CM Yuva scheme for Jhansi and Chitrakoot divisions to empower young entrepreneurs.

The CM distributed loans to 1,070 Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan beneficiaries and visited an exhibition showcasing the scheme’s impact.

Adityanath highlighted the BJP government’s efforts to give thrust to Bundelkhand’s progress and transformation of UP. He announced the establishment of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), covering 56,000 acres between Jhansi and Kanpur. “This will be India’s largest industrial township, making Bundelkhand a global economic hub,” he said, adding that investors had already started showing interest, with 2,000 acres in Lalitpur allocated for a pharmaceutical park.

He also inaugurated a 200-bed smart hospital in Jhansi, built under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. “This hospital will have a 50-bed ICU and top-notch diagnostic facilities. The hub-and-spoke model will allow consultants to provide services across multiple locations,” said the CM.

Adityanath announced an increase of ₹150 per quintal in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat and the launch of affordable food canteens named after Mata Shabari in every mandi. “These canteens will provide tea and meals at low prices for farmers,” he said.

The CM said the Bundelkhand region, once plagued by dacoits and mafias, is witnessing unprecedented development with the launch of key projects including the Bundelkhand Expressway, Defence Corridor, and Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).

“The construction of the medical college in Lalitpur has been completed, and Jhansi will soon have a state-of-the-art convention centre, capable of hosting events with a capacity of 2,000 to 4,000 people. This centre will serve as a venue for exhibitions, weddings, and investor meets,” he added.

The CM Yuva Udyami Yojana aims to make youth self-sufficient by fostering entrepreneurship. Under this scheme, 1,070 youths in Bundelkhand received interest-free and collateral-free loans of ₹5 lakh, with a 10% grant as margin money, he said.

Adityanath encouraged young entrepreneurs to create jobs instead of seeking them. “Every youth should aim to provide employment to 8-10 others. Innovation and technology are key to business success,” he said.

He said while the government had expected one lakh applications for the CM Yuva scheme between January and March, over 1.5 lakh were received, and loans had already been disbursed to nearly 30,000 young entrepreneurs.

“Each district should connect at least 1,000 youths with the CM Yuva scheme to help them start their own ventures,” he said.

He urged young entrepreneurs to register their businesses with the MSME department, highlighting the government’s support. “Once you register, even in the unfortunate event of a disaster, the government provides ₹5 lakh in insurance coverage,” he assured.

The CM highlighted that UP currently hosts 96 lakh MSME units, generating employment for millions.

Adityanath said Bundelkhand, once plagued by water shortages, is now undergoing rapid progress. “Every household will soon have piped drinking water under the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme, and irrigation projects are ensuring water reaches every farm,” he said, adding the Ken-Betwa project is progressing rapidly to ensure irrigation water reaches agriculture land.

He concluded by paying tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, stating “her spirit continues to inspire us to build a strong and self-reliant Bundelkhand.”