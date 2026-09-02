CCTV, panic buttons, ban on curtains: Delhi tightens bus safety rules after teen gang-raped in Greater Noida
The Transport Department has made safety measures for women and children a priority. Violations would invite action, they said.
The Delhi government has issued fresh safety directions for all buses operating in the capital, including those from other states. The development comes amid outrage over the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl on a sleeper bus headed to Delhi from Greater Noida.
The Transport Department has made safety measures for women and children a priority. Officials have warned that violations would invite action.
Mandatory safety equipment, restrictions on curtains
Under the new directions, all buses must have functional Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs), accessible panic buttons, fire extinguishers and first-aid kits, news agency ANI reported.
Deep Dive
Operators have also been instructed to park buses only at authorised, secure and well-lit locations when they are not in operation, particularly during night hours.
Curtains and unauthorised films covering bus windows have been prohibited. Operators are required to maintain the prescribed visibility standards.
ALSO READ | Cops quiz witnesses to form ‘watertight’ case over Greater Noida-Delhi bus gang rape
Staff verification and conduct
Drivers and conductors must have valid licences, uniforms and PSV badges wherever required. Bus operators must verify staff before deployment.
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited. Staff must also behave properly with passengers.
In cases of harassment, molestation or eve-teasing, crews must inform police immediately and take the bus to the nearest police station, police post or PCR van.
READ ALSO | Tricked, gang-raped, threatened on Greater Noida-Delhi bus: Survivor to police
Bus staff have also been directed to help passengers with disabilities while they board or get off the vehicle.
Other rules
The Transport Department has told operators to ensure that every bus has a valid Fitness Certificate and complies with emission standards. Valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates must also be carried.
Buses are required to follow traffic rules and use designated bus lanes wherever applicable. Passengers must be allowed to board or leave buses only at designated stops or other authorised locations. All bus doors must remain closed while the vehicle is moving.
ALSO READ | Bus gang rape, then a blame game: UP Police vs Delhi Police over jurisdiction
Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said passenger safety was “non-negotiable” and said that the prescribed safeguards must be implemented on the ground.
The department will conduct enforcement drives. Violations can lead to penalties, detention or impounding of vehicles and suspension or cancellation of licences and permits.
Minor girl gang raped on bus
The measures follow the gang rape of a 16-year-old Class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on August 4. Police said the girl left home on August 3 and was travelling to a relative's house in Noida's Sector 63.
She allegedly boarded the sleeper bus at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida after the driver and conductor told her it was headed towards Sector 63.
ALSO READ | From Greater Noida to Delhi: 47-km bus ride ends in gangrape of 16-year-old
Police said she was raped and later dropped on Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal. The girl approached Kashmere Gate police station, following which an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.
Police traced the bus to a parking area in Timarpur and arrested the driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, within four hours.
Police collect forensic evidence
Police have recovered fingerprints of the victim and the two accused from the bus. Samples were also collected from the seats and steering wheel, while the accused's clothes were seized.
Police are awaiting the DNA report and have asked the Forensic Science Laboratory to expedite it. The charge sheet is likely to be filed within two weeks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnita Goswami
Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.Read More