CCTV, panic buttons, ban on curtains: Delhi tightens bus safety rules after teen gang-raped in Greater Noida

Under the new directions, all buses must have functional Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs), accessible panic buttons, fire extinguishers and first-aid kits, news agency ANI reported.

The Transport Department has made safety measures for women and children a priority. Officials have warned that violations would invite action.

The Delhi government has issued fresh safety directions for all buses operating in the capital, including those from other states. The development comes amid outrage over the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl on a sleeper bus headed to Delhi from Greater Noida.

How is the Delhi Police forming a 'watertight case' in the bus gang-rape investigation?

How is the Delhi Police forming a 'watertight case' in the bus gang-rape investigation?

Why were curtains and unauthorized films banned from bus windows?

Why were curtains and unauthorized films banned from bus windows?

What new safety measures have been implemented for buses in Delhi following the gang rape incident?

What new safety measures have been implemented for buses in Delhi following the gang rape incident?

Operators have also been instructed to park buses only at authorised, secure and well-lit locations when they are not in operation, particularly during night hours.

Curtains and unauthorised films covering bus windows have been prohibited. Operators are required to maintain the prescribed visibility standards.

ALSO READ | Cops quiz witnesses to form ‘watertight’ case over Greater Noida-Delhi bus gang rape

Staff verification and conduct Drivers and conductors must have valid licences, uniforms and PSV badges wherever required. Bus operators must verify staff before deployment.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited. Staff must also behave properly with passengers.

In cases of harassment, molestation or eve-teasing, crews must inform police immediately and take the bus to the nearest police station, police post or PCR van.

READ ALSO | Tricked, gang-raped, threatened on Greater Noida-Delhi bus: Survivor to police

Bus staff have also been directed to help passengers with disabilities while they board or get off the vehicle.

Other rules The Transport Department has told operators to ensure that every bus has a valid Fitness Certificate and complies with emission standards. Valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates must also be carried.

Buses are required to follow traffic rules and use designated bus lanes wherever applicable. Passengers must be allowed to board or leave buses only at designated stops or other authorised locations. All bus doors must remain closed while the vehicle is moving.

ALSO READ | Bus gang rape, then a blame game: UP Police vs Delhi Police over jurisdiction

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said passenger safety was “non-negotiable” and said that the prescribed safeguards must be implemented on the ground.

The department will conduct enforcement drives. Violations can lead to penalties, detention or impounding of vehicles and suspension or cancellation of licences and permits.

Minor girl gang raped on bus The measures follow the gang rape of a 16-year-old Class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on August 4. Police said the girl left home on August 3 and was travelling to a relative's house in Noida's Sector 63.

She allegedly boarded the sleeper bus at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida after the driver and conductor told her it was headed towards Sector 63.

ALSO READ | From Greater Noida to Delhi: 47-km bus ride ends in gangrape of 16-year-old

Police said she was raped and later dropped on Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal. The girl approached Kashmere Gate police station, following which an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

Police traced the bus to a parking area in Timarpur and arrested the driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, within four hours.

Police collect forensic evidence Police have recovered fingerprints of the victim and the two accused from the bus. Samples were also collected from the seats and steering wheel, while the accused's clothes were seized.

Police are awaiting the DNA report and have asked the Forensic Science Laboratory to expedite it. The charge sheet is likely to be filed within two weeks.