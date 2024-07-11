Crowd mgmt in Mudiya Mela acid test for admn

Agra In view of the recent Hathras tragedy in which 121 people died during a stampede in a huge congregation, the Mudiya Mela at Goverdhan hillock in Mathura from July 15 is going to be an acid test for the district administration and police. Lakhs of devotees are expected daily to perform circumambulation (parikrama) of the holy hillock during the Mela from July 15 to July 22. Devotees at Mudiya Mela. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“The most important religious occasion here is Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, celebrated all over Braj region but when it comes to the number of devotees attending a single event, the Mudiya Mela is the one which continues for a week and attracts maximum number of devotees to Mathura district,” said Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, Padma Shree awardee and veteran of Braj literature, who lives near Goverdhan in Mathura.

The district administration, Mathura police, transport department, public works department and railways are busy updating arrangements for the Mela.

Devotees reach Goverdhan to lodge 21 km ‘parikrama ’ (circumambulation ) around Goverdhan hillock, which people believe was raised on index finger by Lord Krishna when an angry god of rain, Indra, unleashed torrential downpour on Braj to teach the residents a lesson but later bowed to the might of Lord Krishna, born in Mathura.

The five-century old ‘Mudiya Mela’ is organised on Poornima (full moon night). Devotees perform ‘parikrama’ after a dip in Mansi Ganga and offering prayers in Daanghati temple in Goverdhan.

The Goverdhan Mela site has been divided into 21 zones and 62 sectors. As many as 76 cameras are being installed on the parikrama marg (route) around Goverdhan hillock for keeping an eye on the fair round the clock, claimed officials .

In all, 3700 officials and staff members are to be deployed and for security, 3 companies of PAC, one company of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and flood team will be stationed all through the mela duration till July 22.

District magistrate of Mathura Shailendra Singh claimed that all arrangements were in place . ‘We will ensure that devotees face no problem during Mudiya Mela,” he said.

Police officials claimed that focus would be on keeping the crowd of devotees moving to avoid assembling .

Officials will have ID cards for convenience of devotees who can seek help from them. Watch towers are coming up to keep any eye on crowd movement.

Roadways and Railways are also updating arrangements . Extra buses and trains will connect Goverdhan, a site about 21 km from Mathura city, with diversion on road from Agra.