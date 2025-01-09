CRPF jawan shoots self in Lucknow

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon under Lucknow’s Ashiana police station limits on Thursday morning, police said. The incident occurred on January 9 morning. (For Representation)

He was posted in the 93 battalion of the CRPF here. Investigation into the incident so far revealed that he took the extreme step after a quarrel with his wife on a video call.

“On the information of the battalion inspector, police reached the spot and took the injured jawan to Lok Bandhu Hospital where the doctors referred him to KGMU Trauma Centre where he was declared dead,” the police said in a statement.

Station house officer, Ashiana police station, Chhatrapal Singh said, the 36-year-old jawan hailed from Bihar’s Chhapra. As per the police, his family has been informed of the incident.