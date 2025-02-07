Cruise rides set to sail on Gomti River soon

Lucknow is set to unveil a new attraction for its residents and visitors alike—cruise rides along the picturesque Gomti River. Offering a fresh perspective of the city’s skyline and natural charm, these cruises will navigate between the 1090 Intersection and Pakka Pul, with services expected to start in the second half of the year. The cruise will feature a spacious open-top deck and a lower deck designed as a cabin. (Sourced)

An official from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) said that a team of engineers from Delhi will arrive next week to assemble the cruise vessel. Due to its large size, the 70-metre-long vessel cannot be transported by road from Mumbai, so its parts will be delivered separately and assembled at the Gomti Riverfront.

The cruise will feature a spacious open-top deck and a lower deck designed as a cabin. With a speed of 20-30 km/h, passengers would be able to take in the scenic beauty of the river and nearby landmarks. The service will run multiple trips daily.

Giving more details, an official said that assembling the cruise is expected to take three to six months. Once the initial structure is assembled, the base will be launched into the river, followed by the addition of the remaining parts. After successful trial runs, the final details regarding the fare and specific stops along the route will be confirmed, officials told.

According to the LDA official, two cruises will operate along the route, with two private companies responsible for the service. While the fare structure is yet to be determined, authorities assure that it will be affordable.

The initiative is designed to offer a relaxing way to explore the scenic Gomti River, enhancing the city’s tourism experience, officials said. Local authorities are focused on ensuring a smooth and enjoyable cruise journey for both residents and visitors.