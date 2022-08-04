CUET exam in Lucknow: Tech glitch, anomalies leave candidates in distress
A number of candidates in Lucknow who appeared in the second phase of Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 that began on Thursday faced a lot of inconvenience due to a technical glitch, change in medium and many other issues.
Shivika Kankaria said, “Today, I had my CUET exam majorly for four subjects: English, home science, psychology and general test. I reached the centre at 8:15 am and the exam was supposed to get over by 12:15 pm. Till 10:30 am my paper had not started due to a technical error.”
“I then gave my English exam which went smoothly. Then I had my home science exam, in which the medium of the paper changed to Hindi. And some questions were displayed half. I then had my psychology exam which went well but during my exam my computer screen turned off which caused anxiety and great tension as the time was passing by. I somehow managed to submit that,” said Shivika, who took the exam at a Gomti Nagar centre.
Lastly, she appeared in the general test in which her timer started but the questions were not displayed. “Before leaving, we were asked to write applications to the NTA at the back of our admit cards, to request them to reschedule our examination.
“We left the centre at around 1:30 pm. This has caused a lot of mental disturbance during the examination. As we have been preparing for this examination for two months now,” said Shivika.
Another girl at the centre, who came from Prayagraj to take the examination, kept sitting for four hours and was not assigned a system, therefore, she could not take the examination. She had her train around 2 pm and they were allowed to leave the centre around 1:30 pm.
-
Ludhiana District Basketball Championship: Guru Nanak Club girls emerge victorious
The Guru Nanak Club girls emerged champions in two categories in the ongoing District Basketball championship being held at Guru Nanak stadium on Thursday. A total of 624 players participated in the tournament. In the under-14 girls' category Guru Nanak Club defeated Doraha Public School 28-10, while JSHS School defeated BCM Arya 15-04 and bagged the third position. In the under-14 boys' category, DAV Hawks defeated IPS School 43-17.
-
Ludhiana | MC chief directs gaushalas given a month’s time to deal with cow dung issue
With the municipal corporation facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste into the MC sewer lines, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the management of different gaushalas at Govind Godham gaushala on Thursday. They have also been directed to make necessary arrangements to deal with waste within a month, otherwise MC would initiate action against them, she added.
-
Sampark report: Covid-19 has MLAs asking more questions on health
MLAs have been asking more questions in the 15th state legislative assembly, which reflects the increased intensity of Covid-related health issues underlined by the fact that the percentage of health-related questions has seen a sharp rise, claims Mumbai-based NGO Sampark's report. The NGO advocates people-centred governance published its study report titled 'Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid' on Thursday. A total of seven state legislative assembly sessions were held from March 2020 to April 2022, in the looming shadow of Covid. Sampark has studied 1,592 starred questions during this period.
-
Ludhiana | Vascular Surgery Day observed at CMCH
A high incidence of arterial blockage has been recorded in patients affected by Covid-19 and it requires immediate surgery and expert treatment. At an event marking Vascular Surgery Day at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), it was stated by doctors that vascular surgery as a specialised sub-unit is growing in North India. The event was organised by the vascular and endovascular surgery department of the CMCH. Vascular Surgery Day is observed on August 6.
-
Ludhiana | 16 booked for lapse in tenant verification
Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the city police have initiated a drive against landlords who have rented their houses to tenants without police verification. During the drive on Thursday, police registered around 16 FIRs at different police stations. Police also initiated surprise checks at hotels and inns. Police have also lodged separate cases against landlords under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at different police stations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics