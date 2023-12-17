Cultural extravaganza opens on a spirited note

Promising to get bigger and grander, the Repertwahr Festival opened in the city at Fairydale Ground, La Martiniere College, with which fanfare after a three-year break. Audience at a session

The festival will be a seeing live music performances, stand-up acts, plays and literature sessions by well-known performers from across the country.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The fest kickstarted with an introduction with artistes who took the first day forward. Former radio jockey and actor Harsh Khurrana, who came for the play Baaghi Albele directed by Atul Kumar. “Set in Ludhiana, the play is a dystopian comedy and a story of survival and is based on the 1942 World War II satire To Be or Not to Be.”

Present on the stage were Parvaaz members vocalist Khaled Ahamed and drummer Sachin Banandur, who were set to perform later in the evening with singer-musician Tajdar Junaid. The musician has 15 years of experience fusing instruments like Charango, steel guitar and even sarangi.

Singer Ahmed is attending the fest for the fourth time. “Lucknow is a musical city. People here surely has good ear for independent music and over the years the craze has gone up manifold and this is the reason we enjoy coming back here again,” says the musician from the band who last sang for director Hansal Mehta’s film Faraaz (2022) and ready to collaborate with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as well.

On performing with Junaid, percussionist Banandur adds, “Taking up stage with Tajdar will be a live wire for all. Bringing musicians from different worlds together under one roof will make this festival an event to be remembered for days to come.”

The introduction round also had Kaalkoot actor Gopal Datt who was eager to perform for Lucknow’s audience. “I’m super excited to be in Lucknow as always. Be it performing or shooting I love the city and bringing my songs together for live audience will be a real thriller for me.”

Author and TEDx speaker Kena Shree conducted the session. Thereafter she was first to perform in the literature section where she presented a poetry and music amalgamation titled Izhar-e-Ishq.