Curbing man-animal conflict: UP Forest Force to be revamped

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Force will soon be upgraded/mordenised to address various issues including man-animal conflict, said Arun K Saxena, UP minister for forests, environment and climate change on Friday, while addressing a press conference. The minister addressing media persons, in Lucknow, on Friday (Sourced)

“We are leaders among other states in terms of plantation as other states are coming to us to learn how we planted 242.18-crore saplings since 2017 and have been able to increase our green cover over the years. Now our force too will be mordenised,” said the minister, while announcing a day-long national conference on World Forestry Day, March 21, to be held in Lucknow.

“Uttar Pradesh will fast pace modernisation of forest force and we are the first state to take this initiative,” said Sunil Chaudhary, head of Uttar Pradesh Forest Force and principal chief conservator of forests UP.

This modernisation, the plan for which will be readied in April, will include setting up of a command centre, training of field staff with latest gadgets, providing field staff with gadgets and equipment that helps them work fast, and facilitating them with better vehicles for movement and other work facilities, said Aditi Sharma, chief conservator of forests (CCF), publicity.

Sharing details of the conference the minister said forest staff from across states are coming to attend the conference and will share their success strategies.

“Uttar Pradesh will also share its success strategies and there shall be exchange of ideas to benefit each other,” said Saxena.

“Once we get to know which state has done well in which area we can then plan field visits for our staff and facilitate the same for other states, enabling each other to learn and work better,” said Sunil Chaudhary.