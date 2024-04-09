Customs department clueless, smugglers still at large

Lucknow: The escape of 29 smugglers from the custody of the customs department at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on April 3 has raised significant doubts about their efficiency and professionalism. The customs department has maintained strict secrecy regarding the investigation, refusing to divulge any details about their efforts to locate the escaped smugglers. However, insiders says that their escape has been captured by CCTV cameras at the airport. The lack of coordination between the customs department and law enforcement agencies has raised a big question mark about the reason for the decision. (HT File)

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that the customs department detained an individual named Guddu from Malihabad for questioning regarding the escape. However, no further information about the detainee or his potential involvement has been officially disclosed.

Surprisingly, local police have not been involved in the search for the missing smugglers. Despite the gravity of the situation, authorities have not sought the assistance of the police in locating the escaped individuals. Expressing astonishment, a senior police official said that it was customary for the police to be involved in such cases to ascertain the circumstances leading to the escape of such a large number of individuals.

ADCP South Shashank Singh said, “Our cooperation has not been sought by the customs authorities; their intelligence or enforcement wing may be investigating the matter.”

The lack of coordination between the customs department and law enforcement agencies has raised a big question mark about the reason for the decision. With no concrete updates from authorities about the escape and the whereabouts of the smugglers, the role of officials has come under scrutiny.

Sources within the customs department revealed that smugglers rarely use mobile phones and employ sophisticated communication tactics to evade detection. The customs authorities are hopeful that Guddu will provide valuable leads into the operations of the smuggling network.